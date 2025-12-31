Rutgers Football Safeties coach Vic Hall leaving for Virginia Tech

Since the offseason starteed, Rutgers Football has let go of three defensive coaches, offensive line coach Pat Flaherty’s contract won’t renewed, and David Rowe left for the Cincinnati cornerbacks job. Well today there was another change to the coaching staff, as safeties coach Vic Hall won’t return for the 2026 season and left for a position with Virginia Tech, a source confirmed to The Knight Report.

The Gretna, Virginia native spent one year on the banks with the team and had one year remaining on his contract before being let go.

It is no secret that the safety struggled a lot this past season, as the combination of Jett Elad and Kaj Sanders gave up a total of 40 receptions for 669 yards and seven touchdowns. According to PFF, Elad was ranked No. 187 and Sanders was ranked No. 311 out of 314 qualifying safeties in all of FBS this past season. Needless to say the room needed some changes.

Before arriving at Rutgers ahead of the 2025 season, Hall spent one year at Penn State as an analyst and three seasons at Ball State as cornerbacks and then defensive backs coach. Prior to that, he spent time at Hampton, Howard, and Western Illinois.

A search for a new safeties coach is expected to begin immediately.