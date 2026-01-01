Skip to main content
Rutgers
Join Now

Rutgers Football WR Ian Strong to enter Transfer Portal

by: Ryan DeAgazio11 minutes agoryandegaz

The Scarlet Knights have suffered their first big blow of the offseason, as wide receiver Ian Strong has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

An All-Big Ten Honorable Mention each of the past two seasons, Strong totaled 95 receptions for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns in that span.

The 6-foot-3 210 pound receiver was recruited as a safety out of St. Anthony’s in New York before converting to wide receiver prior to the start of the 2023 season. The former three-star recruit caught his first pass for a touchdown in the season opener against Northwestern in 2023.

Strong departs from the wide receiver room alongside DT Sheffield, who has run out of eligibility. Much attention will turn to Strong’s high school teammate, KJ Duff, as the Scarlet Knights await his decision to return to the team, or potentially follow Strong into the portal.

Strong will have one year of eligibility remaining.

POSITON / PLAYERYEAR(S) LEFTNEW TEAM
RB CJ Campbell1TBD
RB Samuel Brown V1TBD
WR Dane Pardridge2TBD
IOL John Stone2TBD
IOL Zach Aamland2TBD
EDGE Jordan Walker1TBD
LB Talibi Kaba4TBD
LB Sam Robinson3TBD
CB Bo Mascoe2TBD
CB Renick Dorilas4TBD
CB Jacobie Henderson1TBD
WR Ian Strong1TBD

You may also like