Rutgers Football WR Ian Strong to enter Transfer Portal

The Scarlet Knights have suffered their first big blow of the offseason, as wide receiver Ian Strong has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

An All-Big Ten Honorable Mention each of the past two seasons, Strong totaled 95 receptions for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns in that span.

The 6-foot-3 210 pound receiver was recruited as a safety out of St. Anthony’s in New York before converting to wide receiver prior to the start of the 2023 season. The former three-star recruit caught his first pass for a touchdown in the season opener against Northwestern in 2023.

Strong departs from the wide receiver room alongside DT Sheffield, who has run out of eligibility. Much attention will turn to Strong’s high school teammate, KJ Duff, as the Scarlet Knights await his decision to return to the team, or potentially follow Strong into the portal.

Strong will have one year of eligibility remaining.