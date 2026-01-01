Rutgers Football OL Zach Aamland to enter Transfer Portal

Rutgers redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Zach Aamland plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Piscataway, sources tell The Knight Report.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound South Brunswick, New Jersey native returned back to his home state last offseason after spending the past two years with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

In his lone year at Rutgers, Aamland played in one game versus Norfolk State.

Out of high school, Aamland was a pretty highly coveted recruit. He finished as a three-star in the No. 124 interior offensive lineman and No. 23 prospect in New Jersey for the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Aamland is now on the move and looking for his third program, as he will have two years left to play elsewhere.