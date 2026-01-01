Skip to main content
Rutgers
Rutgers Football OL Zach Aamland to enter Transfer Portal

Rutgers redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Zach Aamland plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Piscataway, sources tell The Knight Report.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound South Brunswick, New Jersey native returned back to his home state last offseason after spending the past two years with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

In his lone year at Rutgers, Aamland played in one game versus Norfolk State.

Out of high school, Aamland was a pretty highly coveted recruit. He finished as a three-star in the No. 124 interior offensive lineman and No. 23 prospect in New Jersey for the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Aamland is now on the move and looking for his third program, as he will have two years left to play elsewhere.

POSITON / PLAYERYEAR(S) LEFTNEW TEAM
RB CJ Campbell1TBD
RB Samuel Brown V1TBD
WR Dane Pardridge2TBD
IOL John Stone2TBD
EDGE Jordan Walker1TBD
LB Talibi Kaba4TBD
LB Sam Robinson3TBD
CB Bo Mascoe2TBD
CB Renick Dorilas4TBD
CB Jacobie Henderson1TBD

