Rutgers Football DL Zaire Angoy granted sixth year of eligibility

Zaire Angoy was part of the 2021 Rutgers Football roster, but he’ll still be playing college football for the 2026 season.

Head Coach Greg Schiano revealed earlier today following spring practice that Angoy has been granted another year of eligibility after receiving a waiver from the NCAA. Next season will be the 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle’s sixth year in college.

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Angoy was a three-star high school recruit out of Irvington High School before committing to Rutgers

over offers from the likes of Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and a few others. He was a part of the first full recruiting class for HC Greg Schiano since his return back to the banks in December 2019.

Over his five seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Angoy appeared in 37 games and 11 starts, all of which came last season. In those games, he totaled 41 tackles (12 solo) and six total pressures for his career.

Despite just getting the waiver approved today, Angoy has still been with team all training camp and was able to participate in practice. New Defensive Tackles coach Luke Carrezola spoke highly of Angoy just recently.

“Yeah, I think the guys coming back are excited and they’ve been doing it the right way,” said coach Luke Carrezola about the DTs room. “Guys like Zaire Angoy, I mean, he just attacks the work. He loves football. When you have guys that love football and then you know that they come out every day, you don’t have to question their effort. They come out and get better.”

Angoy will now be eligible to play in his sixth and final season with the Scarlet Knights, as he will add some much needed playing experience to the room.



