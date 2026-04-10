Rutgers Football's Jai Patel talks expectations for upcoming season

Rutgers placekicker Jai Patel enters his fourth season on the banks looking to bring the Scarlet Knights to new heights, not only with wins, but distance as well.

“This is now my fourth time doing this, so I kind of have some experience understanding how I want my body to feel going into spring,” Patel said. “We’ll start kicking in the middle of January and build up over time, increasing the reps and distance.”

[On3 Deal: Get The Knight Report right now for just $1]

[On3 App: Get Rutgers push notifications from The Knight Report]

Patel discussed how he has grown as a player since first stepping onto campus and credited those around him for helping build him up into the kicker he is today.

“First is maturity, kind of understanding what it takes to compete at this level, and what it’s going to take out of my mentality and body and what I’m asking it to do on a daily basis,” he said. “Second is the ability, I feel like I’ve gotten so much more athletic and stronger working with our strength staff and nutritionist.”

Patel is coming off a season where he played in all 12 games and was voted honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches. He was also selected to the watch list for the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy and a nominee for the Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.

Despite the honors, one of Patel’s bugaboos last year was field goals, considering he made 13-of-18 attempts after posting a school record, 18 consecutive makes, from 2024-25.

“One of my main issues last season was the lift on the kicks,” he said. “The balls needed to get up quicker, so that was a key point of emphasis this offseason. It’s not so much about ability; it’s a mental game and the technical part of it. So, I’m just working on those, learning from my mistakes, and not being afraid to watch those reps again and not trying to hide from it.”

The redshirt senior also discussed how he keeps his composure during high-intense situations and what the staff does to get him ready for key moments.

“I’d be crazy to say that I’m not a little nervous or that there aren’t butterflies,” he said. “But I’ve been doing a lot of work with breathing and trying to simulate those game situations in my head or on the field. Coach Schiano does it every week, where we do mock scenarios and practice all the time, where we’ll put in jet engine noises and play out the scenarios, and however it goes, it goes.

“Doing those reps and working in my head what it’s gonna take and putting myself in those situations when I’m not actually in them has helped a lot.”

Patel was second on the team last season with 76 points scored, and matched his career-high with a 51-yard field goal against No. 8 Oregon on October 18. He was also named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after making a 20-yard field goal to tie Purdue with 1:06 remaining on October 27 and hitting a 30-yarder to win it.

Patel explained what head coach Greg Schiano preaches to the special teams unit behind the scenes.

“First thing is we say the punt is the most important play in football,” he said. “As a team, we really believe that because we know that our punt team can flip the field, and that’s gonna be a major part in our defense starting the drive in good field position. And then on field goals, our expectation is points, so every time I go out there, we expect that I’m gonna make it, or whoever is out there is gonna make it.”

He also discussed the sacrifices those around him make to ensure he can do his job effectively.

“Our team is really bought in on special teams and how important it is,” he said. “We have to sacrifice our bodies because those guys didn’t come here to play special teams, they gotta sacrifice their bodies for 1.3 seconds just so that I have a chance to kick it and make it through.”

As a Monmouth Junction native and South Brunswick High School alum, Patel talked about what it means to play for his home-state team and the love he has for the scarlet faithful.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “After games, getting to see people from high school and around here is awesome. It’s awesome that Rutgers fans are really getting into us again now that we’ve had some success and we’re excited to keep building on it.”