Rutgers guard Tara Daye ready to inspire and win in her return to New Jersey

Tara Daye‘s basketball journey has been a long and winding one, but her prospective final spot is just the right ending.

The speedy guard committed to Rutgers Women’s Basketball and new head coach, Gary Redus II, on May 1st as the Scarlet Knights’ final addition in the transfer portal.

It’s a return home for Daye, a native of Newark, New Jersey, and a two-time state champion at University (NJ). But even location aside, it also aligns with how she wanted to close her career.

“My priority was getting on a team where I feel like I could win,” Daye told The Knight Report. “Of the coaching staffs, this is the most experienced — although they’re the youngest, they are the most experienced. They know what it takes to get to the last round and win. And that’s just something that you can’t buy… Being home is a plus, but if Rutgers was in California, I would have been sold too.”

Daye enters her second year in the Big Ten, but her first as a Scarlet Knight in her redshirt senior campaign after a standout year at Purdue.

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An Opportunity

Daye made the jump to the Big Ten after three years in the Big East with DePaul and St. John’s. But in her lone year as a Boilermaker, the 5-foot-10 guard put up her best numbers.

She was the only player on the team to start all 30 games, and led the way in both points (12.4 per game) and rebounds (6.5 per game). That included one of her best performances of the season against Rutgers itself: 15 points and five rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting and a 137.1 offensive rating according to Bart Torvik, her best in conference play.

Daye attributed the career year to getting an opportunity to flourish on the floor.

“Coming to Purdue, I finally got that chance,” she said. “I was an upperclassman, and I had that opportunity to showcase what I can do. So that was the first time where I was allowed to play a little bit of my game. And now coming into Rutgers, I feel like that can be exploited even more.”

Even without the height of some guards around the sport, Daye excelled at getting to the basket while rebounding and defending at a high level. She brings plenty of athleticism to the floor on both ends, but her calling card comes on the defensive side.

“I feel like my defense kind of stems my offense,” she added. “That’s something that I want to really tap in with going into this next season, seeing how good of a defender I can really be. Energy. That’s what I brought to Purdue last year… My energy was there throughout the whole season, but if we’re just looking at getting the end result that we won, I feel like my energy was kind of at a different level. And I want to challenge myself to do that every game.”

It took plenty of work to get to that level for Daye. She played in just four games as a junior with the Red Storm in the 2024-25 season before redshirting. It was during that time away, she realized, basketball needed to still be a big part of her life.

“I fell in love with basketball later on because I didn’t really take it seriously until my senior year in high school,” said Daye. “So I just couldn’t stay away. And I’ve realized that being away from the game, it’s not the same. It’s not the same when you’re off the court. And it’s a lifestyle that I kind of got comfortable with and got familiar with. And that’s not something that I’m ready to let go of yet.”

Blazing the trail

After announcing her intent to enter the transfer portal, Daye took three visits: Rutgers, Syracuse, and Florida. And with those visits came a new foray into the streaming world.

Daye worked with TheStreamU to broadcast her visits on the live-streaming platform Twitch, who partnered with the NIL platform TheLinkU.

“TheLinkU, the leading NIL and revenue optimization platform in college sports, today announced a strategic partnership with Twitch, the world’s top livestreaming service, to launch StreamU, a livestreaming network built specifically for college athletics and designed to create new revenue opportunities for schools and student-athletes exclusively on Twitch,” read a press release on TheStreamU’s website.

As part of the transfer portal process, Daye wanted to showcase what it all could be like.

“The audience heard a lot of in-depth conversations,” she said. “Things like, ‘what am I looking for in a program?’ ‘Why am I in a portal again?’ ‘How can those programs utilize me?’ ‘Will I be an immediate impact player?’ Those are the tough conversations that you have when you’re on a visit. And for people who are just now entering the NCAA level, I feel like that’s important to have like a feel for, just to be aware of. So I was just sharing that experience with everyone.”

It represented a bit of a first in the basketball world, especially with the transfer portal’s yearly evolution.

“It wasn’t ever done before,” added Daye. “I was the first person to do it. And when it comes to breaking barriers in women’s basketball, I’m just happy to be a part of that.”

Trusting the process

Each of Daye’s top three schools each had their own built-in strong suits as the visiting process went along.

First, with the Orange, came a prior relationship from her high school career. Fellow Blair Academy — where Daye spent her postgrad prep year — standout Dominique Darius finished her collegiate career in the Empire State. Daye saw a potential roadmap to continue her own success — as well as victories — after Darius’ career-best season and Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

“We have very similar journeys,” she said. “She transferred a couple of times, found her home at Syracuse. And I really liked what Coach [Felisha Legette-]Jack did with Dominique, getting her game to the next level, because we had a very similar situation. She didn’t have the opportunity, and Coach Jack finally gave her one. So off of that alone, I was intrigued, and I felt like she could do the same thing with me.”

The Gators appealed to Daye with their own new coaching staff in place, as well as a former Scarlet Knight joining the fold.

“Coach [Tammi Reiss], she actually recruited me to Rhode Island last year, and she’s very familiar with my game,” explained Daye. “I went on that visit with Kiyomi McMiller. I played against Kiyomi, of course, at Penn State. Honestly, it was a fun game. It was a tough loss for me, but I really like Kiyomi’s game. I know she’s a scorer, but that game, she was passing the ball. It was just hard to play against. And of course, naturally, if it was hard to play against, then I would like to be a part of that as well. And I could see Kiyomi’s and my game really complementing each other.”

But ultimately, Rutgers’ new leadership and culture put the Scarlet Knights over the edge, and convinced Daye to return to the Garden State.

“I think that Rutgers had the best plan for me on and off the court,” she said. “And I’ve literally seen everything that Coach G has done. He’s coached my former teammate, Aneesah Morrow, watching her get to the next level, I know some of his players, men’s and women’s, personally, and everyone has great things to say about him. And another thing is, he knows how to win and it’s fresh.”

Morrow spent two star-studded years with the Blue Demons — playing alongside Daye in her freshman year — before winning a national title with Redus and LSU, parlaying her collegiate dominance into becoming the seventh overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun.

“Being under Kim Mulkey, of course, he has a couple tricks under his sleeve,” Daye added with a chuckle. “And I’m really excited to see how good I can be. I’m really focused, really excited.”

Continuing a common theme with plenty of players new to Rutgers’ incoming leader, Redus’ energy helped propel Daye into choosing the Scarlet Knights.

“I didn’t realize how energetic Coach G was,” she said with another laugh. “Like, he’s on ten all the time! I was not expecting that. I feel like it was a pleasant surprise. Every coaching staff is very different. Some staffs are more serious than others, and I just found myself just like having fun and enjoying myself. And I don’t want to say that that didn’t happen on my other visits, but here, it was just different.”

Ultimately, the timing and placing was right for the redshirt senior to make her way to Piscataway.

“I am a believer of faith in God,” she added. “And when it comes to my testimony, I feel like every school that I’ve been to, I got something, and I learned something from those institutions, from those coaches and people in those environments. And I think that I wound up at Rutgers at the perfect time and God’s timing.”

The extra motivation

Even if it took some extended time to end up in scarlet, Rutgers remains in Daye’s background.

Her mother, Vangela Crowe, starred at Rutgers-Newark, compiling 1,541 points, 848 rebounds, and 252 steals before being inducted into the Scarlet Raiders’ Hall of Fame in 2006.

Her sister, Tamara Johnson, played at Rutgers-Camden from 2018-20, starting 28 of her 44 games over two seasons with the Scarlet Raptors.

So, naturally, Daye had to complete the trifecta of family members hitting the hardwood for Rutgers University.

“It’s always been something that’s been lingering in the back of my head, but I feel like I can be very inspiring,” she said. “Especially being from Newark, and just being a person that has been through a lot of different things, and still succeeding at home. That’s a different type of story. And I feel like it has a different effect on people when you’re seeing it in person.”

That inspiration spreads past her family, but throughout her hometown.

“I could walk to multiple different high schools, and they’ll see that same girl that was there four or five years ago doing probably exactly what they want to do,” she explained. “I didn’t have that. And for me to be that person now, it does mean a lot. I take it very seriously, and it could have been anyone, but I think that it was supposed to be me.”

Daye has remained invested in giving back to the Newark community, and wants to be that figure to look up to in the community.

“I feel like it’s what made me who I am,” she said. “And when I look at the high schools and the middle schools back home, and I see those girls, I see myself in them. And I really do want them to see me do well, and they do motivate me to do well, because I was there. Sometimes you just need to see it, to believe it. And I want to be that person.”

Even if basketball has taken Daye all over the country and across two conferences, the most important impacts are made in her own backyard.

“Especially given the climate of our country, it can be very discouraging for any community in any aspect, but especially for young Black women,” she said. “I truly want to empower them however I can, and this is the best way I know that I can.”