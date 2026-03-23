Rutgers Gymnastics is headed to the 2026 NCAA Regionals

For the first time in 20 years, the Rutgers Gymnastics program is headed for their second consecutive NCAA Regional appearance. This is the first time that they’ve done so since the program made three appearances in a row from the 2005 to 2007 seasons.

Following the team making the Top 36 field, they will be headed to the Lexington region for their meet against Central Michigan. The winner will be thrown into a quad alongside the likes of No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 16 Kentucky, and Ohio State.

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Rutgers Gymnastics is headed to Lexington for the NCAA Regionals 🤸



They will face off against Central Michigan!



👉 https://t.co/cMGitzLfmQ pic.twitter.com/T2wBedChBU — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) March 23, 2026

The Scarlet Knights are led by Head Coach Anastasia Candia, who’s in her second year in charge of the program. Candia is an alumni of Rutgers, where she was four-year letterwinner across three events for the Scarlet Knights from 2012-15.

Coach Candia spoke with the media following the news that they were headed to the NCAA Regional once again.

Initial reactions, back to back, NCAA Regionals, what do you think?

Anastasia Candia: “I’m excited, very excited, proud of this team. This was something we had our eyes set on after last season, something that we talked about going into the spring, the summer. So, I mean, their hard work has really just been shown to this point. So, lots of emotions, but excitement is definitely that first one.”

You guys were kind of on the bubble the last couple weeks. You have the third-best score in program history in your last meet here, big showing at the Big Tens. What do you think that showed about this team to be able to perform that way in the big moment where things are being decided?

Anastasia Candia: “Yeah, I think it shows their resilience. I mean, we had a little dip in the beginning, mid-season, which I think comes with those pressures. And when you set expectations that you have these goals, it’s different for them. So, seeing how they fought back, I think, is a true testament of just how, like, gritty they are and how bad they wanted it.

And even having our performance at the Big Tens really helped us get to that point even, like, right at the end. So, yeah, just their resilience and their dedication to their goals to keep going. You said it before.”

You guys started out with some low scores in the beginning of the season, but then bounced back, got some program-setting scores. What was the big difference between the whole – from the middle to the end?

Anastasia Candia: “Yeah, we talked about, you know, we’ve done a lot of team-building, like making this team feel like one unit, and they really put in the time and effort to do that. We kind of realized that we started to lose their individual, like, meet mindsets because we were so locked in on the team as a whole.

So that was something that we kind of figured out during that time to kind of scale back, simplify things, focus on your individual routines, and then join that team celebration. So that was the piece that really kind of changed us moving forward.”

Back-to-back regionals, first time in 20 years. Is this the kind of thing you’re hoping this program does every year? This becomes the expectation?

Anastasia Candia: “Yeah, of course. I mean, you have to have expectations, and they’re capable. It’s not like a lofty goal. It’s something that they’re very much able to achieve, and, you know, there’s different pressures every year, and knowing coming off of last season the first time and, you know, the outside world wondering, can they do it again? They’ve proven that. So now hopefully that gives us a little, them or them, a little less pressure moving forward to just do their gymnastics because their gymnastics is good, and it can get them to this point again and again.”

What about yourself? This is your second year as a head coach, first full-time year, but second year as a head coach effectively, two years in NCAA tournament. Does that get you some pressure off of you? What are the emotions for you in that aspect?

Anastasia Candia: “I mean, I’m always going to want more, but I would much rather pressure because we’re doing well than pressure because it hasn’t happened. So I kind of spin it that way. It’s all about perspective, and, yeah, it gets me excited either way.

So now knowing that we’ll have this benchmark moving into next season, kind of thinking ahead, that’ll just give me more to kind of look at and see what we can do to get ourselves even higher next year.”

We saw Keli Zinn in the room. We know she had a big influence at gymnastics down at LSU, but how’s it been working with her?

Anastasia Candia: “She’s been amazing. I mean, from the moment I met her, I was like, she’s a go-getter, and she’s, like, ready to elevate our program, so that’s been really amazing to be a part of. Of course, she’s super supportive of women’s sports in general, and then with her having the background in gymnastics, you know, she’s excited. Even the meet that she came to was talking about our experience, the experience that we were able to create and our fan base. So really looking forward to working with her moving forward.”

Were you guys scoreboard watching on Saturday, seeing how Pitt was doing at the ACC? How did you guys kind of – because it was out of your hands, really, right? Yeah, yeah. How did you kind of handle that? Did you guys watch? Did you try to distract yourself on Saturday?

Anastasia Candia: “Oh, we were all watching. I know as a coaching staff we were kind of in our bubble, and then the team was in – we didn’t know where they were at, but we found out they were in their rooms because we were in the lobby. Just happened to meet there, and they all kind of came down at the same time and were celebrating. So, yeah, that was the same as last year.

Like, I didn’t want to put that pressure and, like, say this is what this is, but they already know it’s social media, they see all that stuff. Which I also am so proud of them because to have that pressure and still be able to perform like they did is huge. So your coaches were here in your offices, and they were also in this building just somewhere? No, actually because we were still – Oh, you guys were in an office.

We were still in Illinois because we were there for awards. So that was kind of like in between session one and two that we were back at the hotel relaxing before going back. So, yeah, we were at the hotel all on our phones, Wi-Fi, trying to, like, keep it.”

Leese, she obviously wasn’t able to participate last year because of her injury. Had to watch the team make the tournament. Now you’re competing. Now for her to lead this team this year, especially having that big score and the big tens, to help you guys get over the hump, what has she been like this year, seeing her being a leader and making an impact?

Anastasia Candia: “It’s been so special. You know, when I was watching her go up for her podium finish at big tens, I was like, this is such a full circle because this is the event that she went out on her true senior year.

So to see her come back and not just come back and do it, but, like, get on the podium in second place is huge. And, I mean, yeah, her leadership has been something that has been a real asset to our team. She’s been a team captain now for multiple years, so she’s been there, done that, and now that she has that experience coming back from injury, she’s really helped the team in those hard places, really pulling them back up.”

So, yeah, she’s been huge for our team. Initial thoughts on Central Michigan?

Anastasia Candia: “We’re ready, so, yeah. We try not to focus. I mean, gymnastics is different, right? You’re not, like, scouting or anything like that. It’s really what we can control. So, of course, we’re going in knowing that we have to fight, which is what we usually do, but really still keen in on just creating our own environment there.

Duels are a little more difficult just because there’s not as much energy in the stands or in your surroundings. So knowing that, which our team has no problem creating, it’ll still be a fun day and it’ll definitely be a competitive one.”