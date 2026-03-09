Rutgers Hires Gary Redus II as new Women's Basketball Head Coach: TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel break down Rutgers hiring LSU assistant coach Gary Redus II as the program’s new Rutgers Women’s Basketball Head Coach.

After that, they discuss who could join his staff as an assistant coach and the recent Rutgers Football junior day event this past weekend.

00:00 Introduction to Gary Redus II and Rutgers Women’s Basketball

02:14 Gary Redus II: Coaching Background and Recruitment Skills

06:46 Reactions to the Hire: Perspectives on Redus II

12:50 Potential Player Transfers and Recruitment Strategies

18:00 Assistant Coaches and Staff Building

22:32 Industry Reactions and Future Outlook for Rutgers Women’s Basketball

35:09 Connections and Coaching Backgrounds

40:06 Exploring Assistant Coaching Candidates

46:01 Rumors and Athletic Director Changes

52:00 Recruiting Insights from Junior Day

57:57 Future Prospects and Commitments

