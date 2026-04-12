Rutgers Women's Basketball lands Mississippi State transfer guard Jaylah Lampley

Rutgers Women’s Basketball has now added a transfer guard from the SEC.

Former Mississippi State guard Jaylah Lampley pledged her commitment to the Scarlet Knights, as announced on social media. She recently visited Piscataway on Friday.

Lampley spent one season in Starkville, and will have three years of eligibility remaining after averaging 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a true freshman. She is also a former Rutgers recruiting target as a top-50 prospect in the 2025 class, from the former coaching staff.

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Lampley’s background

The six-foot guard played in 30 games — starting six — with the Bulldogs as a freshman. She scored in double figures ten times, including a career-high 24 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the floor against Samford in December. She earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for her performance.

Hailing from Fishers, Indiana, Lampley completed a stellar high school career at Lawrence Central (IN) in Indianapolis. She finished as the program’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, and steals under the tutelage of her mother and head coach, Jannon Lampley.

Lampley was named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior in high school after averaging 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, two assists, and 2.1 steals per game. She then stepped up her scoring as a senior with over 21 points per game, and finished her career as On3’s 41st-ranked recruit in the 2025 class.

She earned over 20 high-major offers before whittling that number down to six, then to three. Rutgers made her final three schools — alongside Louisville and Mississippi State — and brought Lampley in for an official visit in September of 2024 under the former coaching staff. She eventually chose the Bulldogs, but now winds up at Rutgers a season later.