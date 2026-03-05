Skip to main content
How to watch Rutgers / Michigan State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary51 minutes agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road and ready take on the Michigan State Spartans in yet another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-17, 5-13) versus Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 14-4)

WHEN: Thursday, 8:00pm ET

TV: FS1

WHERE: Breslin Center (East Lansing, MI)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan State -18.5pts || Over / Under 141.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Michigan State: 80 | Rutgers: 65

All-Time Series: This game will be the 19th matchup between the two programs, with the Spartans leading this one 15-3 all-time.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers158146137122
Michigan State1181012

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Tariq Francis16.6ppg2.4rpg2.8apg42.5%32.2%
Kaden Powers6.6ppg1.8rpg1.5apg34.5%30.8%
Harun Zrno6.8ppg1.7rpg0.7apg34.9%33.6%
Dylan Grant10.4ppg4.4rpg0.5apg46.0%32.8%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.0ppg6.2rpg0.4apg55.3%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jeremy Fears Jr.15.1ppg2.5rpg9.1apg43.7%29.3%
Jordan Scott6.0ppg3.1rpg1.1apg42.7%37.3%
Coen Carr11.4ppg5.2rpg1.3apg50.2%26.2%
Jaxon Kohler12.4ppg9.2rpg1.2apg50.0%39.7%
Carson Cooper10.3ppg7.2rpg1.4apg56.9%25.0%

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


