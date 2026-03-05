How to watch Rutgers / Michigan State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road and ready take on the Michigan State Spartans in yet another Big Ten Conference matchup.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-17, 5-13) versus Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 14-4)
WHEN: Thursday, 8:00pm ET
TV: FS1
WHERE: Breslin Center (East Lansing, MI)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan State -18.5pts || Over / Under 141.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Michigan State: 80 | Rutgers: 65
All-Time Series: This game will be the 19th matchup between the two programs, with the Spartans leading this one 15-3 all-time.
In The Rankings
|TEAM
|NET Rankings
|KenPom
|Bart Torvik
|ESPN BPI
|Rutgers
|158
|146
|137
|122
|Michigan State
|11
|8
|10
|12
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Tariq Francis
|16.6ppg
|2.4rpg
|2.8apg
|42.5%
|32.2%
|Kaden Powers
|6.6ppg
|1.8rpg
|1.5apg
|34.5%
|30.8%
|Harun Zrno
|6.8ppg
|1.7rpg
|0.7apg
|34.9%
|33.6%
|Dylan Grant
|10.4ppg
|4.4rpg
|0.5apg
|46.0%
|32.8%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.0ppg
|6.2rpg
|0.4apg
|55.3%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jeremy Fears Jr.
|15.1ppg
|2.5rpg
|9.1apg
|43.7%
|29.3%
|Jordan Scott
|6.0ppg
|3.1rpg
|1.1apg
|42.7%
|37.3%
|Coen Carr
|11.4ppg
|5.2rpg
|1.3apg
|50.2%
|26.2%
|Jaxon Kohler
|12.4ppg
|9.2rpg
|1.2apg
|50.0%
|39.7%
|Carson Cooper
|10.3ppg
|7.2rpg
|1.4apg
|56.9%
|25.0%
The Knight Report Pregame Reading
- Rutgers Announces Softball Complex Upgrades
- 2026 Rutgers Football Junior Day Recruit Visitor List
- Rutgers AD Keli Zinn announces Steve Pikiell will return in 2026-27
- Rutgers Football makes internal moves on defensive coaching staff
- Bats Wake Up Late as Rutgers Baseball earns midweek win over Stony Brook
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM