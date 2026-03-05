How to watch Rutgers / Michigan State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road and ready take on the Michigan State Spartans in yet another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-17, 5-13) versus Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 14-4)

WHEN: Thursday, 8:00pm ET

TV: FS1

WHERE: Breslin Center (East Lansing, MI)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan State -18.5pts || Over / Under 141.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Michigan State: 80 | Rutgers: 65

All-Time Series: This game will be the 19th matchup between the two programs, with the Spartans leading this one 15-3 all-time.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 158 146 137 122 Michigan State 11 8 10 12

Projected Starting Lineups

