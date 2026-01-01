Rutgers OLs Tyler Needham, Kobe Asamoah announce return for 2026

Even with the season of the transfer portal exodus incoming, Rutgers Football has some good news coming in the trenches.

Offensive linemen Tyler Needham and Kobe Asamoah announced their return for their final seasons as Scarlet Knights in 2026.

The duo has combined to start 55 games over their respective careers, and will add to that ledger in 2026 as stabilizing forces for new offensive line coach Jim Turner.

Needham’s return

Heading into his final season of eligibility, Needham has battled through injuries to start across both sides of the line for Rutgers.

He started 10 games in each of the previous two seasons, spending time at both left and right tackle. In 2025, he became the team’s third option at the position following season-ending injuries to presumptive starter Ryder Langsdale in training camp and opening day starter Dantae Chin in the second game of the year. Needham took over the rest of the way as a starter, working at left tackle for nine games, and right tackle for one following an injury to starter Taj White. He recorded 751 snaps on the year.

The Pennsylvania native also started nine games at right tackle in 2024, taking over the position until a knee injury that had originally been season-ending, but he battled back and made a start at tight end in the regular season finale against Michigan State.

He was also set to start at right tackle in 2023, but suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the season against Temple. Needham originally joined the program as a freshman in 2021.

Asamoah’s return

The Pickerington, Ohio native has been a stalwart on the interior offensive line for three consecutive years, including starting all 25 games in 2024 and 2025 at right guard.

Asamoah finished in the top two among all Scarlet Knights in offensive snaps in both seasons, as Rutgers rebuilt its offensive line to excel in the run game, as both Antwan Raymond and Kyle Monangai racked up 1,000-yard rushing seasons from 2023-25.

Even as a sophomore in 2023, Asamoah played in all 12 games and started five at right guard, in the first season under offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

He also started three games as a true freshman in 2022.

Both starting-caliber linemen will return to give Rutgers stability along the trenches, as portal season kicks into full gear.