Rutgers outlasts McMiller, Penn State for first Big Ten win

In a battle of winless teams in the Big Ten, the intensity — and maybe a tinge of desperation — was palpable in the air of the historic Recreation Hall.

Rutgers Women’s Basketball and Penn State battled on Sunday afternoon, coming into the game with a combined 0-13 conference record, but the Scarlet Knights (9-9, 1-6) held off the Lady Lions (7-12, 0-8) 76-72 to snap a five-game skid and get on the board in Big Ten play.

Forward Imani Lester proved to be the difference-maker on both ends of the floor for Rutgers, with a career-high 19 points and eight rebounds, spacing the floor and setting the tone on the block on offense, while matching up with a daunting assignment in Gracie Merkle on the defensive end.

Lester was one of five Scarlet Knights in double figures, as Nene Ndiaye led the team with 20 points and six rebounds. Kaylah Ivey and Faith Blackstone each put up 12 points — with Ivey also notching five rebounds and six assists with a trio of three-pointers — while Lauryn Swann scored ten points off the bench for her second consecutive double-digit scoring performance.

Merkle and Kiyomi McMiller starred for Penn State, combining to score 48 points and grab 19 rebounds. They scored all 17 Lady Lion points in the fourth quarter. McMiller recorded a 27-point, 11-rebound double-double against her former school, while Merkle controlled the post for 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting, continuing her reign as the nation’s leader in field goal percentage (74.9 percent).

But the Scarlet Knights got the stops it needed late, as Penn State missed its final two shots trailing by two possessions. The usually high-octane offense of the Lady Lions shot 45 percent on the game, but only 5-for-25 from beyond the arc, especially impressive given the absence of forward Zachara Perkins with “flu-like symptoms.”

“I think we played with a lot of poise down the stretch,” head coach Coquese Washington said following the game. “We had a pretty good point guard play. I thought Kaylah Ivey did a really good job of making sure we got in the sets and making sure we got the shots that we wanted. And then even though we missed one or two, we got to the free-throw line and were able to keep scoring. I also thought we did a really good job down the stretch rebounding.”

Opening track meet

As expected heading into the game, offense reigned supreme in the opening ten minutes. Rutgers took a 22-17 lead after a quarter, shooting 9-for-19 from the floor but knocking down three of its five attempts from beyond the arc.

The Scarlet Knights were able to break Penn State’s press fairly easily, and got some opportunities off of it with seven fast-break points, and 13 points off seven Lady Lions turnovers in the opening half.

Lester took advantage of her floor-spacing abilities against Merkle, with over half of her field goal attempts in the opening half coming off jumpers.

Both teams gained their respective momentum with big runs throughout the first half, as Rutgers took an early lead before six straight Penn State points. Later in the second quarter, the Scarlet Knights took a game-high ten-point lead at 29-19, but the Lady Lions immediately responded with a 9-2 run of their own, including a McMiller three-pointer, and an assist that set up a four-point play for Viktoria Ranisavljevic.

Defense catches up

The scoring ground to a halt down the stretch of the first half, as the two teams combined for only 29 second-quarter points after 39 in the first.

Rutgers ended the half without a field goal for the final four minutes and 49 seconds, continuing a concerning trend of the Scarlet Knights’ inability to knock down shots offensively.

The game’s blazing-fast pace led to plenty of possessions and shot attempts, but not a ton of efficiency within them. Rutgers ended the half shooting 40 percent from the floor (14-for-35) while the Lady Lions ended at 38 percent (12-for-32), as they both also averaged under a point per possession.

The Scarlet Knights took a 35-33 lead into the half, as Penn State struggled to knock down shots consistently outside of the top two duo of McMiller and Merkle.

The turning point

After Rutgers controlled much of the first half, the Lady Lions started to heat up on offense and found their way back into the game.

Later on in the third quarter they took a game-high five-point lead, but the Scarlet Knights got timely shots from Swann, Ndiaye, and Ivey to calm the storm and regroup to keep the game close.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Washington said. “And it’s one of those things that you talk about, but in the middle of it, sometimes it’s hard to wrap your mind around it. But we just talked about, okay, they went on the run. Now we’ve got to go on the run, and we were able to do that.”

The final stops

Rutgers managed to get just enough stops in the fourth quarter — throughout the entire frame — to come away victorious, holding the Lady Lions to 17 points to close the game. Penn State came into the matchup with one of the top offenses in the Big Ten, but the Scarlet Knights limited the scoring outside of Merkle and McMiller, as they were the only double-digit scorers.

Third-leading scorer and top shooter Moriah Murray was held to seven points on 3-for-11 shooting, and a 1-for-8 mark from beyond the arc. Even down the stretch, McMiller was able to string together buckets to keep Penn State within arm’s reach, but the Scarlet Knights executed better down the stretch, and got one last stop, forcing two missed threes to end the game.

Rutgers also took advantage on the glass, finishing with a 39-36 edge in rebounding the ball.

“They’re a potent offensive team in terms of they got the inside-outside game,” Washington added. “They missed a couple shots down the stretch. Merkle missed one, and we got the rebound. Then some of their other players missed some shots; those rebounds in the fourth quarter down the stretch were big.”

Washington now moves to 4-2 against her former school, including three straight wins after sweeping the season series last year.

“It’s about matchups sometimes,” said Washington on the head-to-head success. “If matchups are close, and you get the right whistles, and the ball bounces your way, you’re able to have success. I just think it’s matchups.”

The McMiller report

One of the biggest storylines coming into the game was the reappearance of McMiller against her former team. After an explosive year in Piscataway — in both a positive and negative sense — the sophomore guard has continued her on-ball dominance in State College.

She put her viral handling skills and athleticism on full display against Rutgers. She scored 12 points on 12 field goal attempts, and continued into the second half, also grabbing 11 rebounds in the game for a double-double, continuing the strong rebounding she showed at Rutgers to kickstart the uptempo offensive possessions.

McMiller also found herself in foul trouble down the stretch. She picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter, but avoided the fifth the rest of the way, though she did have to sacrifice defensively down the stretch.

“No emotions for me at all,” Washington said on the matchup. “She’s number 23 on their team. We talked about how good of a player she is, and how good of an offensive player she is, much like we do with any team that we’re going to play. The kids that are at the top of the scouting report, we’re going to talk about them and respect their talent and respect their ability, but there’s no extra emotion for me. I’ve always said Kiyomi is an extremely talented player, so I’m not surprised at the things that she does on the court.”

Up next

Rutgers Women’s Basketball will return home after a two-game road trip on Thursday, hosting No. 8 Michigan at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

That game will tip off at 6 pm, and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.