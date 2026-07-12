Rutgers Baseball RHP Zack Konstantinovsky drafted in 14th Round by Washington Nationals

Rutgers Baseball junior pitcher Zack Konstantinovsky has been selected in the 2026 MLB Draft today, as the Washington Nationals drafted him in the 14th round, with the 406th overall pick.

Konstantinovsky becomes the second Scarlet Knight to be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft and the 13th player under Head Coach Steve Owens to be selected in the draft since he took the program back in June 2019. He joins Peyton Bonds as Rutgers players selected this year.

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Konstantinovsky starred at nearby North Brunswick (NJ) in high school, racking up 278 career strikeouts in three years while registering a career 0.95 ERA. He earned NJ Pitcher of the Year by NJ.com in 2022 as a junior, then took his game to another level as a senior, allowing just five earned runs in 63 innings pitched all year (a 0.56 ERA mark) with 88 strikeouts and nine walks.

The 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher committed to Rutgers during his sophomore year of high school in 2020, and arrived on campus in 2024 as the No. 6 recruit in New Jersey.

Konstantinovsky started eight games as a true freshman, registering a 5.29 ERA in 34 innings pitched, including six shutout innings against Michigan State, 5.1 innings of one-run ball against UConn, and four shutout innings against the College of Charleston.

His sophomore season was derailed by a season-ending injury before the year, but he returned strong in 2026 after redshirting in 2025, serving as the Scarlet Knights’ Friday night weekend ace. He went 4-5 in 15 starts with a 5.48 ERA in 70 innings, including seven shutout innings against Western Carolina, and holding No. 1 UCLA to one run and one hit through three innings.

Konstantinovsky becomes the sixth pitcher selected in the draft under Steve Owens.

MLB DRAFT PICKS UNDER RUTGERS HC STEVE OWENS