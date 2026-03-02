Rutgers parts ways with Women's Basketball head coach Coquese Washington

Rutgers Women’s Basketball will be Athletic Director Keli Zinn’s first major coaching search.

The Scarlet Knights have parted ways with head coach Coquese Washington, Zinn announced. This follows the team’s second last-place finish in the Big Ten in the 2025-26 season, and a missed Big Ten Tournament.

During four seasons at the helm, Washington compiled a 42-84 record, including an 11-61 mark in Big Ten play.

“Rutgers women’s basketball has a proud and storied history of success and there is no reason why our program cannot return to its place among the nation’s elite,” said Zinn in a release. “We have invested in women’s basketball in many ways, we compete in the best athletic conference in the country, and we are supported by passionate fans and loyal donors. I am confident we will find the right coach who can elevate this program to where it belongs. I want to thank Coquese for her service to Rutgers and wish her the best.”

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

On the floor

In addition to the off-floor issues with two stars, Washington was unable to guide Rutgers to consistent wins on the floor.

Despite playing a transition-heavy, uptempo style of offense, the Scarlet Knights only ranked within the top 100 of Bart Torvik’s offensive efficiency metrics once — finishing 99th last season. Two all-too-common issues with the offense came in the form of turnovers and poor perimeter shooting. The Scarlet Knights ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in turnovers and three-point efficiency.

Rutgers certainly had the top-end talent on the floor, with stars such as Destiny Adams, Kiyomi McMiller, and Kaylene Smikle putting up big numbers, but the depth was never able to fully shake itself out to support the stars.

Seemingly each season, the Scarlet Knights had a wrench thrown into their plans due to injuries — which a coach can only control so much in sports — but the depth was always tested.

There were flashes of better days in the Big Ten play, though far too many times Rutgers was overmatched and noncompetitive among its conference peers. The Scarlet Knights lost by 25 points or more 11 times in conference play over the last four seasons, including a 79-36 home loss to No. 12 Iowa in December, where Rutgers was only able to score 18 points in the first three quarters.

Overall, the success on the floor never came, and the Scarlet Knights fell way behind in the Big Ten pecking order, an especially stark contrast to Rutgers’ first half-decade in the conference, where it recorded just one losing season from 2014-21.

Washington’s start

Former Athletic Director Pat Hobbs hired Washington in May of 2022, late in the coaching cycle after Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer’s official retirement three weeks before, following two seasons as the Associate Head Coach at Notre Dame, her alma mater.

Rutgers battled to a 12-20 record in Washington’s first year, with only eight players on the roster – two freshmen, three returners, and three transfers. The Scarlet Knights had a remarkably healthy run, with just one player – center Kassondra Brown – missing the opening game of the season, and the rest of the roster fully available.

They won five conference games and another in the Big Ten Tournament, buoyed by a record-setting freshman campaign from Kaylene Smikle, who ranked fifth in the conference with 17.9 points per game.

Heading into her second season, Washington put together a roster that – while still not completely fleshed out with depth and overall numbers – had some solid talent building with both veterans and young talent.

That included one of her best wins on the recruiting trail: Bringing home star forward Destiny Adams.

Following two years as a role player on two NCAA Tournament teams at North Carolina, Adams came back to her home state after blossoming into a McDonald’s All-American at Manchester (N.J.). She took her game to a new level in the Big Ten, earning two All-Big Ten Second Team honors while averaging 16.9 points and nine rebounds per game.

But her breakout came at an unexpected time, midway through her first season on the Banks.

Star issues arise

Smikle’s follow-up to her star-studded freshman year got off to a bit of a rocky start, as she dealt with an offseason lower-body injury and surgery, and did not play in the Scarlet Knights’ foreign tour. It took a little while for Smikle to get going, but once the calendar turned to Thanksgiving, the needle pointed straight back upwards.

Her volume and efficiency both increased dramatically, including five 20-point performances in eight games. Then, she played just five minutes in Rutgers’ Big Ten opener against Northwestern, a game the Scarlet Knights lost 77-70 in Evanston.

That was the last time Smikle would don the Rutgers uniform.

She missed the rest of the season due to what Washington described as a “medical issue,” with no further details provided, though not a deviation from how she discussed most player injuries during her tenure. But Smikle was not on the bench for the majority of the rest of the season.

Smikle entered the transfer portal two weeks after the season ended, and later signed with Big Ten opponent Maryland, where she earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in her first year as a Terrapin.

One season later, Rutgers brought in another high-profile scoring guard in five-star freshman Kiyomi McMiller to fill the perimeter void left by Smikle.

McMiller dazzled on the floor with her individual ability, but her lone season in Piscataway was marred by controversy and off-court issues, culminating in a suspension against JuJu Watkins and then No. 4 USC, that McMiller herself publicly announced hours prior to tipoff. She then also missed the ensuing game against Minnesota, despite not being originally listed on the availability report.

Reports then came out of a rift between the program and McMiller’s camp, mostly as a result of a reported locker room altercation. She returned and scored 33 points in the ensuing game against Nebraska, and all seemed to be well until the calendar turned to February.

McMiller’s final game as a Scarlet Knight came in an 81-60 loss to Indiana, and she did not play the rest of the season. Washington described her star freshman’s absence as “not being 100 percent,” and suggested McMiller would return whenever she felt that way again.

That did not happen.

The consensus top-30 freshman entered the transfer portal during Rutgers’ WNIT run – announcing her intent to enter the morning of the Scarlet Knights’ quarterfinal win over the College of Charleston – and is now at Big Ten rival Penn State.

In the end, the same issues plagued the Scarlet Knights throughout Washington’s tenure — on both ends of the floor — and Rutgers will need another reset to get the program back on track.

Both Zinn and President William Tate’s backgrounds — at LSU, where the Tigers and head coach Kim Mulkey won a national title in 2023 — should put the program in a good spot to make the next hire.



💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?



Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON YOUTUBE