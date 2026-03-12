Rutgers to send nine wrestlers to 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Last weekend, Rutgers Wrestling closed the Big Ten Championships by locking in nine wrestlers to the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships, the second-most participants in program history.

On Wednesday afternoon, the seeds were released for the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships and Rutgers had a couple of their wrestlers ranked among the top half of their respective weight classes. Leading the way was Joey Olivieri, who earned No. 9 seeded in the 141-pound bracket and Shane Cartenga-Walsh, who earned No. 14 seeded in the 184-pound bracket.

Check out where the other Rutgers wrestlers were seeded and who they will face in the first round below.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Rutgers wrestling first round matchups

125 pounds: No. 24 Ayden Smith (Rutgers) versus No. 9 Maximo Renteria (Oregon State)



133 pounds: No. 26 Dylan Shawver (Rutgers) versus No. 7 Lucas Byrd (Illinois)



141 pounds: No. 9 Joey Olivieri (Rutgers) versus No. 24 Nash Singleton (Oregon State)



149 pounds: No. 24 Andrew Clark (Rutgers) versus No. 9 David Evans (Utah Valley)



165 pounds: No. 14 Andrew Barbosa (Rutgers) versus No. 19 Noah Mulvaney (Bucknell)



174 pounds: No. 21 Lenny Pinto (Rutgers) versus No. 12 Carter Schubert (Oklahoma)



184 pounds: No. 11 Shane Cartagena-Walsh (Rutgers) versus No. 22 Zack Ryder (Oklahoma State)



197 pounds: No. 15 Remy Cotton (Rutgers) versus No. 18 Andrew Reall (Brown)



285 pounds: No. 27 Hunter Catka (Rutgers) versus No. 6 Nathan Taylor (Lehigh)

To win a national title, a wrestler must win five matches over the three-day event: Two on Thursday, Two on Friday, and then the final on Saturday. To become an All-American, a wrestler must finish in the top eight. The Scarlet Knights didn’t have any All-Americans last season, but had two in Dylan Shawver and Yaraslau Slavikouski the year prior in 2024.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships are set to begin on Thursday, March 19th and will continue all the way through Sunday, March 21st. This year’s championships are also set to take place inside of Rocket Arena out in Cleveland, Ohio.