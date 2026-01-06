Rutgers prevails in overtime after back-and-forth bout with Oregon

The Scarlet Knights picked up their first Big Ten win of the season, pulling out an 88-85 victory over the Oregon Ducks in overtime. Rutgers improves to 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten with the win.

Rutgers got a 30-point burst from Tariq Francis off the bench, and had three other players in double figures. Jamichael Davis, Lino Mark, and Darren Buchanan Jr. all had 13 points. Bryce Dortch played crucial defensive minutes off the bench as well, coming up with five rebounds, four steals, and a block.

Oregon was led by Nate Bittle, who put up 28 points and 8 rebounds. The Ducks also got a breakout performance from Wei Lin, who filled it up with 23 points, and connected on six three-pointers. Kwame Evans added a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

New lineup, new style

Another game, another lineup change for Steve Pikiell, as he inserted true freshman guard Kaden Powers into the lineup for the first time this season, replacing forward Denis Badalau.

The Scarlet Knights got off to a solid start with the insertion of Kaden Powers into the lineup, jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead. Davis and Powers knocked in early threes, and the game was knotted up at 10 heading into the under-sixteen timeout.

The Scarlet Knights first eight shots all came from three-point range, but they only managed to convert on a pair of them.

Defensive pressure keeps the Scarlet Knights in touch

About halfway through the first half, Oregon had taken its then largest lead of the half, 22-18. Rutgers starting center Emmanuel Ogbole had picked up two early fouls, prompting Pikiell to slot Bryce Dortch into the lineup.

The Scarlet Knights ratcheted up some full court pressure, spearheaded by Dortch, and turned the game in their favor. A small flurry from Tariq Francis, who converted on a sweet move off a turnover in the backcourt, and then knocked in a midrange jumper, reclaimed the lead for Rutgers.

The game would be tied with six minutes to go in the half.

Disparity on the perimeter turns the game

Despite being tied near the end of the first half, Oregon would begin to pull away thanks to superior play on the perimeter.

Harun Zrno would end the drought from behind-the-arc for the Scarlet Knights, and a personal 1-for-19 dry spell from the perimeter to keep the game within one, with just under five minutes to go in the half.

Wei Lin, who was inserted into the lineup for Oregon in their prior contest due to the loss of starter Jackson Shelstad, caught fire and prompted a flurry for the Ducks. Despite shooting just 6-of-29 from behind the arc in the previous 14 games, Lin knocked in all three of his attempts from deep.

A deep three from Elon transfer Takai Simpkins gave Oregon their largest lead of the half. A near buzzer-beating corner-three from Kwame Evans Jr. sent the Scarlet Knights into the locker room facing an eight point deficit. Rutgers finished the half just 3-of-12 from the perimeter, while Oregon converted on 7-of-13 shots from three-point range.

Shots begin to fall, Rutgers begins to rally

Trailing 45-37 at the half, Rutgers came out of the locker room hot. Jamichael Davis connected on a three, and a deep-two (with his foot on the line) to trim into the Oregon lead. Harun Zrno hit his second three of the night, and Tariq Francis put in an and-one from the wing to cut the deficit to one. Darren Buchanan Jr. would give Rutgers a 52-51 with a midrange jumper.

Francis would continue to fill it up and Lino Mark put in a pair of free throws to grow the Scarlet Knights lead to 3. Oregon center Nate Bittle connected on a three-pointer to tie the game at 60 halfway through the second half.

Defense, guards show up as game goes back-and-forth

Bryce Dortch and Lino Mark spearheaded an extended run for the Scarlet Knights with strong defense and fast-break offense. Dortch forced some key turnovers on Nate Bittle in the post, and Mark came up with clutch steals, as Rutgers began to work it downhill and get into the paint. Contributions from Tariq Francis and Jamichael Davis at the foul line saw the Rutgers lead grow to six with three minutes to play.

Mark and Lin battle, Oregon forces overtime

Wei Lin had been quiet for almost the entirety of the second half, but he showed up big when it mattered most. Immediately after the Scarlet Knights took a six point lead, Lin came down and drilled a three-pointer, his forth of the night.

Following a pair of Francis free throws, Lin would connect on yet another triple to cut the lead down to one possession. A tough shot from Francis extended the lead back to two possessions. With under a minute to play, Lin put in a tough floater to bring the Ducks back within two.

Lino Mark drove to the basket in attempt to put the game away, but failed to put in a tough layup. Bittle grabbed the rebound, but snuck up from behind to come up with a potentially game-saving steal. He would get fouled, with a chance to extend the lead. The first free throw was good, but he came up short on the second. He nearly came up with an offensive rebound off the miss, but was controversially called for an offensive foul.

Lin would hit a tough shot over the contest of Jamichael Davis to tie the game at 76. With just over four seconds to play, Tariq Francis took the ball up the court and attempted to end it at the buzzer, from the exact same spot he hit the game-winner against Penn, but just nearly missed off the back-iron.

Overtime

Oregon took a quick three point lead in overtime following a layup from Bittle. The Scarlet Knights would respond to take the lead thanks to a tough layup from Francis, and a corner three from Darren Buchanan. A thunderous dunk on the baseline from Buchanan extended the Rutgers lead to three. A fallaway jumper from Francis pushed the lead to five.

Bittle quickly answered with a three pointer, and Jamichael Davis split a pair of free throws to keep the door ajar for the Ducks. The Scarlet Knights clamped down on the final possession, and Oregon failed to get off a shot, preserving the Rutgers victory.