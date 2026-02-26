Rutgers promotes Luke Carrezola to Defensive Tackles coach

Rutgers Football has promoted assistant defensive line coach Luke Carrezola to Defensive Tackles ahead of spring ball, sources tell The Knight Report.

Carrezola was the Scarlet Knights assistant defensive line coach for the past two seasons, but will now play an even bigger role on the staff this year.

As far as his promotion to defensive tackles coach goes, the move makes a whole lot of sense since he is very familiar with new defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter from their time together at UConn. Carrezola played defensive end for the Huskies from 2014-17, where he was a three year starter for the Huskies. Dottin-Carter took over the defensive line room during his last season in Storrs back in 2017 and brought Carrezola on as a graduate assistant for the team from 2019-21.

Along with that, Carrezola was one of the lone holdovers for UConn during the first year of the new regime under Jim Mora, as he would be elevated to a defensive analyst role. After one season, Carrezola joined New Haven as the Chargers defensive line coach in 2023 before joining the Scarlet Knights.

According to a source, former defensive tackles coach Charlie Noonan will remain on staff, but in a new role that is still to be determined. With the linebackers coach job still opened, don’t be shocked to see him go back to working with that unit in some capacity since has past experience working with linebackers as the assistant linebackers coach from 2022-24 at Rutgers and full time linebackers coach at Lehigh back in 2019.