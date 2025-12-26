Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis accepts all-star showcase invite

Athan Kaliakmanis might both be out of college eligibility and is now prepping for the NFL Draft, but his days repping Rutgers Football aren’t done just yet. The Scarlet Knight will have a chance to showcase his skills on the gridiron one last time, in the hopes that he can impress some scouts, coaches, general managers, and whoever else makes the decisions at the NFL level.

Kaliakmanis has accepted an invite to participate in the annual Hula Bowl, joining fellow Scarlet Knights safety Jett Elad in the game.

Kaliakmanis began his college career at Minnesota in 2021, where he was recruited by and worked with Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca for two seasons. Ciarrocca went on to leave Minnesota for the Rutgers OC job in 2023 and he would follow him to the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2024 season.

This past 2025 season was his best to date, as he finished the season throwing 3,124 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while completing 62.2% of his passes. He also rushed for four more touchdowns on the year.

What is the Hula Bowl? When will it be played?

The Hula Bowl is one of the older post-collegiate all-star games that has been taking place since the 1940s. It was named the Hula Bowl originally because of the game previously being played in Hawaii, but has since been moved to Florida in recent years. This year’s game will take place in Orlando, Florida on January 11th. 2026, with kickoff set for 12:00pm ET on CBS.