Rutgers Recruiting Intel: Top 2027 DL target sets Official Visit date

Rutgers Football continues to convince Class of 2027 recruits to lock in their late spring Official Visits, as the Scarlet Knights are now set to host Tyler Younger, a 6-foot-4, 217-pound edge recruit from Georgia on the weekend of June 5th, sources tell The Knight Report.

Younger visited campus for an unofficial visit with his family this past weekend and had a lot of good things to say about the program.

“The visit was great,” Younger told TKR. “I met with a lot of different coaches and saw how great the facilities were. I think the new coaches are great, they all develop guys and want what’s best for every play. I’m going back for an Official Visit in June.”

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The Georgia native attends the Greater Atlanta Christian High School and had a solid junior season, where he had 16 total tackles (7 Solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks through eight games played. Along with football, he also doubles as a basketball player where he averaged 6.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

As of now, this is Younger’s only Official Visit so far, but he also took an unofficial recently to check out Harvard prior to stopping at Rutgers.

MAY 29th (OFFICIAL VISIT)

RB Aiden Gibson (Woodruff – SC)

WR Jamar Taylor (Salesianum – DE)

WR Zion Vilma (Dr. Joaquin Garca – FL)

WR Javien Robinson (McKeesport – PA)

WR Isaiah Alvarez (Don Bosco Prep – NJ)

TE Joel Gomez (Manchester Memorial – MA)

IOL James Cocozzo (Stillwater – NY) – RUTGERS COMMIT

IOL Nico Ramos (American Heritage – FL)

DL Dallas Ward (McIntosh – GA)

LB Moses Poku-Kankam (Providence Day School – NC)

S Lance Henderson (Southern – NC)

S Delorean Airall (West Boca Raton – FL)

JUNE 5th (OFFICIAL VISIT)

RB Trenton Lynch (Spartanburg – SC)

WR Arnold Mugerwa (Richland – PA)

WR Anthony Henderson Jr. (King’s Fork – VA)

TE Sydney Padilla (West Orange – NJ) – RUTGERS COMMIT

TE Saleh Atariwa (Cardinal Hayes – NY)

IOL Alijah Jones (James Monroe – NY)

EDGE Tyler Younger (Greater Atlanta Christian – GA)

JUNE 12th (OFFICIAL VISIT)

RB Kamari Holloway (Southern – NC)

TE James Westervelt (John Carroll – MD)

OT Sean Hassan Jr. (Ponte Vedra – FL)