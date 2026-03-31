Rutgers Recruiting: Mid-Spring Look at the Defensive Big Board

It’s almost time for spring ball and this week brings us a great opportunity to take another look at the offensive recruiting big board right now and preview what we know ahead of all the recruit visitors coming to campus.

Here is Rutgers‘ mid-spring defensive big board.

**Keep in mind, recruiting can change rather quickly**

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Edge Rusher (2)

With a pretty much completely new staff across the defensive line room, this group similar to the offensive line group we highlighted earlier in the week has been a bit all over the place.

There’s been several new offers sent out over the 4past few months, and a couple of kids have made it to campus. Add in the fact that they’ve brought in five or so edge rusher over the past two seasons via the high school route and that adds up to a small list here.

Brown has been the top edge rusher target for the Scarlet Knights for a while now, as he’s been to campus almost half a dozen times in the past, but the competition for him has increased quite a bit. Currently I have them on the outside looking in there, as he’s taken and has scheduled a long list of spring visits, but none of which to Rutgers.

On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights remain at the top right now for Wittingburg and things are trending towards us putting in a RPM in favor of Rutgers. He was on campus for the Junior Day visit on March 8th and is expected to take an Official Visit later on in spring too. He’s also being pushed heavily by Virginia (OV set), NC State, and others.

Next is Figaro, who didn’t have an offer last time we have him on here, but he’s since got one and could schedule an Official Visit shortly after his spring practice visit. One could argue Rutgers is the team to beat here as well.

There’s also Sterling from Florida and Nwabude from Georgia. Sterling is expected to check out campus for the first time and we should know a lot more about where the Scarlet Knights stand following the trip. Nwabude on the other hand just got an offer recently and is eager to learn more about Rutgers.

Defensive Tackle (1-2)

Going hand in hand with the edge rusher group, the defensive tackle group is in a similar position with new coaches Dennis Dottin-Carter and Luke Carrezola taking over the room here.

Rutgers is pretty involved with Don Bosco Prep’s Aidan O’Neil, but they appear to be on the outside looking in. The Scarlet Knights also recently hosted Stanley Montgomery out of Pennsylvania and Brock Frisby out of Maryland for the program’s Junior Day event. As for the rest of the offers out there, a large majority have eliminated Rutgers or are leaning elsewhere.

After those two, there’s Brock Frisby who seems to be very high on the Scarlet Knights and has built a strong relationship with the coaching staff. He will be back on campus for a spring practice soon and he will be one to monitor closely. Also, Jesiah Fields from North Carolina who will be on campus soon for a visit, but is leaning South Carolina for the moment.

Don’t be shocked to see a few new offers sent out later on.

Linebacker (1-2)

After landing seven linebacker recruits over the past two recruiting cycles, don’t expect Rutgers to be super active in this position group. Right now they only have eight offers out to linebacker prospects and so far only one has visited in Florida’s Theo Wilson, and one is planning to visit in Don Bosco Prep’s Mikahi Allen.

Rutgers is doing pretty well with Wilson early on, but has some other suitors pushing too such as Missouri and Virginia. As for Allen, they are on the outside looking in, but we will see if this upcoming spring visit can change some things.

Cornerback (2)

Similar to linebacker, Rutgers also added seven cornerbacks over the past two cycles along with two multi-year transfers this offseason, so don’t expect a lot of names here. Right now there’s only five offers sent out here so far, with three of them already committed elsewhere. Despite all that, there’s a couple that Rutgers is pushing to get on campus this spring in Gleason, and Williams, all listed above.

Only Williams has scheduled a visit to Rutgers, but like we said with the linebacker spot, you can probably expect some new offers to be sent out here throughout the next few months.

Safety (2)

Rutgers is doing very well with Lance Henderson out of North Carolina, they are in a battle against the home state school in North Carolina State for this one. Right now, he has a NC State Official Visit set for early May and if he doesn’t commit on that trip, I like Rutgers chances to wrap this one up on an Official Visit of their own. He also has trips planned to Duke and Virginia Tech as well.

After Henderson, there’s Delorean Airall from down in Florida and they are doing well there. If Rutgers decides to push here, they should be able to get this one over the finish line on that late May weekend Official Visit.

With five safeties added over the last two recruiting class, don’t expect a ton of action here.