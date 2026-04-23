Rutgers BoG formally approves renaming of Soccer Stadium

Yurcak Field, as we all know it, will now operate under a brand new name following the Rutgers Board of Governors meeting on Thursday afternoon.

It was reported over the weekend that Rutgers University has once again partnered with RWJBarnabas Health for a new naming rights deal for its soccer stadium, as the official name will go from The Soccer Stadium at Yurcak Field to RWJBarnabas Health Stadium at Yurcak Field.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

With this decision, it now marks one of several partnerships that Rutgers University has formed with RWJBarnabas Health, as the two partnered back in 2017 creating the state’s premier academic health care system and one of the largest medical groups in the country.

On top of that, this is also the second naming rights deal for RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers, as they also have the company’s name on the Athletic Performance Center, which houses the Scarlet Knights men’s basketball, women’s basketball, wrestling and gymnastics programs.

Going back to Yurcak Field, the stadium opened back on April 16th, 1994 and has been used by multiple programs, as it was previously the home of both lacrosse teams and both soccers teams, but in it’s current state it is specifically used for men’s and women’s soccer teams.

Along with that, it was also the home of the Gotham FC NWSL franchise from 2009–2011 and 2013–2019, before they moved into the formerly known Red Bull Arena, which is now called Sports Illustrated Stadium.

All in all, this naming rights deal is just another step in a beautiful friendship between Rutgers Athletics and the major health care provider.