Rutgers Running Backs coach Damiere Shaw talks Spring Practice: Press Conference

Rutgers Football continued spring ball this week on Thursday afternoon, and Running Backs coach Damiere Shaw spoke to the media for his first spring football press conference of the season.

Shaw spoke for roughly eight minutes and addressed a range of questions, including Antwan Raymond returning, the young backs standing out, transfer Clay Thevenin, and much more.

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Full Damiere Shaw Presser Transcript Coming Soon