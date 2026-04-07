Rutgers Rush Ends coach Joe Woodley talks Spring Practice: Press Conference

Rutgers Football began spring ball this week and on Saturday afternoon, and Rush Ends coach Joe Woodley spoke to the media for his spring football press conference on staff.

He spoke for roughly six minutes and addressed a range of questions, including his journey to Rutgers, how his unit is developing, reuniting with Travis Johansen and much more.

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Full Joe Woodley Presser Transcript

Your relationship with coach Johansen goes back a lot of years. I guess, what is that relationship like working on the field and how have you two kind of, you know, started back up working together after doing so for a while at Grand View?

JOE WOODLEY: “Yeah, it’s been fun to reunite with him, there’s no doubt about that. Of course, we’ve stayed in touch over the years and unfortunately we had to meet as head coaches this past year twice in the regular season and the playoffs.

So, but it, you know, it’s a relationship that that goes back a long time and just there’s a lot of mutual respect there and when he reached out to me about this opportunity, I didn’t hesitate just because of my belief in him and of course just the loyalty I have to him. And yeah, friendship’s a part of it but there’s also a side of it that I just really respect. His mind for football, the way he looks at football, especially defensive football, we are certainly very aligned in that regard.”

What are your early impressions of the guys you’re working with in your unit and anybody stand out in particular so far?

JOE WOODLEY: “Yeah, I mean there’s, it’s a youthful group with one old guy, you know. It’s been a lot of fun and they’ve been coachable, they’re eager, they’re willing and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our position group right now. Again, just a bunch of kids that are, they want to be coached, they want to be coached hard and, you know, that’s what we’re doing right now, just really challenging them every day and because it’s, you know, it’s a new defense really for everybody, you know.

And obviously Travis has had some tweaks that he’s made since he and I have been apart, so there’s been a little bit of a learning curve with me with that and these guys have been real patient with that and I’m excited about this group. Like I said, it’s a youthful group and one that I think everybody can be real excited about.”

How do you feel you and Coach Carter have been working together with defensive line?

JOE WOODLEY: “Yeah, Coach Dott, again, first time I met him was when he got hired out here. I knew of him and a lot of respect. Again, I’m sure it’s mutual there but, you know, we work pretty hand-in-hand, pretty collaborative effort with, you know, with our beliefs and, you know, I think we’re certainly aligned.”

Coach, first time at the Big Ten level, what is different about what you’re coaching like and, of course, a smaller position group?

JOE WOODLEY: “Yeah, you know, that was obviously the one of the things that attracted me to this was to coach in the Big Ten. It’s, you know, you look at it, you know, it’s the league closest to the National Football League. You want to coach with the best and I think coaching is coaching, you know, and it’s about forming relationships with your players and that’s who I’ve been my whole career. You know, I don’t think I need to be somebody that I haven’t been, you know.

What’s got me to this point was being who I am and I’m going to continue to be that way and, you know, that’s obviously, you know, a big logo, you know, nationally as a Big Ten and just real thankful to be a part of it, especially here at Rutgers.”

Last year you were head coach at Drake. This year you’re now working as a positions coach. How’s that transition been kind of going from a CEO role to now holding in on kind of one specific sort of position?

JOE WOODLEY: “Yeah, I look at it like I’m the head coach of my position group and that’s when I was a head coach, you know, that’s what I challenged all my assistants to be was just be the head coach in your position group and going from 120 guys down to five, you know, a little bit different. So, and again, I certainly have a great appreciation for coach Schiano because I’ve not necessarily sat in his seat in the Big Ten as a head coach, but I’ve sat in his seat as a head coach and I, you know, I can kind of see the way he thinks about things and I appreciate the way he thinks about things. Again, just another one that I completely in alignment with, with how he does things and just really believe in what we’re doing here.”

In production last year for Rutgers, it was 11 sacks, worst in the Big Ten. Your unit last year had 30 sacks at Drake. What’s your philosophy of coming off the edge in the pass rush?

JOE WOODLEY: “Yeah, obviously those are all, you know, I think sacks are just a byproduct of playing team defense and sometimes sacks can be misleading a little bit.

That’s not to say that we don’t want them, but, you know, hurries, things like that, speeding up the quarterback’s process, I think all those things go into effect. You know, we’re just trying to play good defense, get off the field. I don’t really look too much into those numbers. You know, we’re just trying to play winning football.”

Wydeek Collier is a bit young for his age, but he’s been here for a year and developed physically. Do you have a sense of whether he’s at a point where he can maybe play the game this year or is he still kind of…

JOE WOODLEY: “Yeah, I think it’s day by day right now. Of course, he’s extremely talented. I don’t think that’s a secret to anybody with his length and his athleticism. And I just see a kid that just continues to improve and get better each and every day and wants to get better. And he asks questions, he asks the right questions. He’s a sharp young guy and I’m excited about his future.”

Final question. I know he won’t be here until later on in the summer, but Sean Allison, a guy who played for you, you’ve raved about him a lot as a leader and as a player. What makes him so special in that regard and why was it important to bring him into this program?

JOE WOODLEY: “Just the history I have with him. I know it’s not a real long history. I was at Drake about 14 months, but he was just one of those guys from the very beginning that kind of took that leadership role, helped me out in that transition phase from going from where I was at to Drake. And I always appreciated that about him.

He’s just a natural born leader. People tend to follow him. He certainly was a big reason for our success at Drake, amongst many of the other guys. Obviously, he’s got pretty decorated All-American Awards and things like that, but he’s well aware of this. This is obviously a step up in competition. He’s got to come here and be ready to roll when he gets here this summer.”