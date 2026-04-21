Rutgers Safeties coach Adam Cox talks Spring Practice: Press Conference

Rutgers Football continued spring ball this week on Tuesday afternoon, and Safeties coach Adam Cox spoke to the media for his first spring football press conference of the season.

Noonan spoke for roughly eight minutes and addressed a range of questions, including his switch to a new position group this offseason, being the lone holdover from last year’s defensive staff, and much more.

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Full Adam Cox Presser Transcript

You spent a lot of time at Iowa working under some really touted defensive coaches. Just what did you take from that experience and particularly working with Phil Parker? What did you learn that you’re bringing here to to the Big Ten?

Adam Cox: “Yeah, I’ve just I think I’ve been blessed to have a lot of great mentors over my time in coaching. Starting with you know Coach Ferentz and Coach Parker, Coach Wallace, those guys at Iowa they do a heck of a job on defense and excited to bring that experience here to Rutgers and you know being in the Big Ten also helps out you know kind of what you’re getting into so really excited to bring that here to Rutgers.”

Did that Big Ten experience, did that factor into the decision to come here to Rutgers and just how did the opportunity come here?

Adam Cox: “Yeah, it absolutely factored into it. I think any chance to play in the best conference in college football, you don’t turn that down. Coming from the FCS, I think it was a no-brainer for me at this stage in my career and wouldn’t have done anything else.”

Coach, what are some of the things you look for in a player and when you’re coaching your position, what do you want to see from them?

Adam Cox: “Yeah, I think it starts with intangibles. I think toughness, teamwork, smart, physical player. Then obviously there’s athletic markers that they have to hit but it starts with the intangibles, toughness, smart, good teammate.”

Talk about your relationship with Joe Woodley and how that helps you get here.

Adam Cox: “Yeah, yeah really really thankful for Coach Woodley taking me over to Drake. We met when I was at Iowa Clinic in a little bit.They’d come over from Grandview where he was prior to Drake and got to know him there and then got the opportunity to work under him at Drake and really thankful for that and still be working with him here at Rutgers.”

Coach, you mentioned that the safety room has looked improved so far in spring practice. I guess what have you seen from that room as a whole and who are some of the guys that are sticking out?

Adam Cox: “Yeah, we’re just taking it day by day.It’s a process, learning every day, taking one day at a time and everybody’s improved. I don’t know that I would single anybody out. I think the veterans are leading.I think Kaj is doing a great job. He’s taking strides as a leader but everybody’s making strides. Improvement and that’s all we can ask for right now in spring.”

To go off on your time at Iowa as well, you played for Kirk Ferentz then you coached under him. I guess what was that experience like to be with him as a player and then as a grad assistant as a coach moving into that world?

Adam Cox: “Yeah, I think he’s a great man. I think that carried over from when I played for him to when I coached for him.You see a certain side as a player and it’s the exact same when you’re working under him. He doesn’t change. He’s very steady.I compare him a lot to Coach Schiano in terms of their pillars of the Big Ten. They’re established so it was awesome.”

Sean Allison, a player you’re familiar with. What is he going to bring when he arrives on campus this summer?

Adam Cox: “Yeah, Sean’s a guy I would never bet against. I don’t think he’s a guy you’d say you can’t or won’t do anything. He’ll prove you wrong.He’s a great leader, tough, smart. He’s everything I described when I’d be looking for and that’s what I’d say about Sean.”

You mentioned Kaj. He’s one of the few returning starters from last year’s team. He’s been here for a couple years. Do you lean on him kind of as a returning guy and just what have you seen from him this spring just as far as does he look more comfortable? How would you evaluate his spring?

Adam Cox: “Yeah, fresh start for everybody and I think Kaj has done a great job.Obviously I have expectations from him from a leadership perspective in terms of being that returning starter in the room. He’s done a great job with that. He’s taking strides as a player and really excited to see him this fall.”