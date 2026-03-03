Rutgers launches Scarlet Knight Enterprises, appoints Oliver Luck as Chairman of the Board

Rutgers University has launched Scarlet Knight Enterprises, Inc., a new corporate entity designed to lead multimedia rights, corporate partnerships, ticketing strategy and NIL initiatives in support of Rutgers Athletics, according to an article from the Sports Business Journal.

Rutgers University’s Director of Athletics Keli Zinn has spearheaded the launch of Scarlet Knight Enterprises, which will manage naming and multimedia rights, expand corporate sponsorships and operate as a full-service NIL marketing agency.

Along with the launch, Rutgers has also announced that well known college executive and former West Virginia Athletic Director Oliver Luck will serve as the Chairman of the inaugural Board of Directors. Luck has spent time working with NFL Europe, was a President / GM for the Houston Dynamo of the MLS, West Virginia University Athletic Director, NCAA Executive vice president for regulatory affairs, and most recently the CEO / Commissioner of the XFL.

Along with Luck, Rutgers will also be appointing a CEO for Scarlet Knight Enterprises, Inc. and will add additional board members will be announced at a later date.

