Rutgers Basketball recruit Chante Murray signs with West Virginia

Rutgers Women’s Basketball’s coaching change has seen its first high school recruiting domino.

Chante Murray — the Scarlet Knights’ lone signee in the 2026 recruiting class — has decommitted from the program and requested out of her National Letter of Intent and has signed with West Virginia, she and the Mountaineers announced in a release.

Murray had originally committed to Rutgers in October. This now leaves the Scarlet Knights without a high school commit under new head coach Gary Redus II.

The six-foot wing currently plays for Crestwood Prep and hails from Mississauga, Ontario. She also recently earned an invite to the 2026 Women’s U18 Canada Basketball Selection Camp.

“We are thrilled to add Chanté to our Mountaineer family. She is a versatile player on both ends of the court that will fit nicely into our system,” WVU head coach Mark Kellogg said in a release. “Defensively, she will impact the game and be disruptive with her length and athleticism. Offensively, she can get to the rim off the dribble, score at mid-range and shoot the three. Her international experience with the Canadian National Team will help in her transition to Big 12 basketball. Let’s all welcome Chanté to West Virginia.”

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Murray’s background

The 6-foot-1 wing is playing her senior campaign at Crestwood Prep in Toronto, one of the country’s top girls’ basketball programs, led by renowned coach Marlo Davis. She transferred in after a year at St. Jude’s Academy in Mississauga.

Murray also suited up for Team Canada in the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s Americup, as part of a silver medal-winning squad. She played in four games, averaging 1.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and an assist per game. Davis also coached that team.

In June’s Basketball Without Borders Americas Camp, Murray was also named an All-Star, as part of the camp that sees competing high school prospects from Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

On the AAU circuit, Murray plays for Kia Nurse Elite, the lone Jordan-sponsored Nike EYBL program in Canada. She ranks fourth in Canada’s 2026 class for North Pole Hoops, behind three other high-major commits (Savvy Swords – Kentucky, Jordyn Wheeler – Stanford, Yohana Fami – Uncommitted).

Scout’s take

“A prototypical wing with length and athleticism, Chante Murray has been attracting major Division I attention. At 6’1, she’s smooth off the bounce, defends at a high level, and shows the potential to become an elite two-way guard/forward. Her versatility and upside make her one of the most intriguing prospects in this group.”

– Mike Mekhail, North Pole Hoops