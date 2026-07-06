Rutgers Softball adds former Five-Star recruit Sophia Bordi via Transfer Portal

Rutgers Softball has dipped into the Transfer Portal and landed a big name in former Oklahoma and Texas pitcher Sophia Bordi, as she has announced her commitment to the Scarlet Knights via social media on Sunday afternoon.

The 5-foot-9 right-handed pitcher hails from Merchantville, New Jersey and played her high school ball at Haddon Heights, where she was ranked a Five-Star recruit in the 2026 class, before reclassifying and enrolling a year early in 2025. She finished ranked as No. 11 overall recruit and No. 5 overall pitcher in the 2025 class per Softball America.

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In addition to her high ranking, Bordi was a two-time New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year for her high school team and won two state championships. One of which was a sophomore in 2023, where Bordi threw three consecutive perfect games in the postseason and racked up a 20-strikeout no-hitter in the state championship run.

Bordi would then go on to enroll early at Oklahoma for the 2025 season and redshirted, having originally been a top-10 player in the 2025 class. Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso announced last May that Bordi had left the team midway through the season and referred to it as a “personal situation” at the time.

The New Jersey native would then go on to commit and sign with Texas in December 2025, but sat out because she was a mid-year transfer. So as of now, she has not played in a single college game, but regardless Bordi is still one of more talented prospects to ever come out of the Garden State and now it’s Rutgers turn to take a chance.

The Scarlet Knights had a rough 2026 season, going 27-27 on the year and 6-18 in Big Ten Conference games, so this offseason the staff has been pushing to get some more talent in the program and Bordi brings just that.