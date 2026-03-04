Rutgers tabs Drake's Joe Evans as Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Rutgers Football has hired former Drake assistant coach Joe Evans to be the Scarlet Knights newest assistant defensive line coach. First reported by Brian Fonseca of NJ Advanced Media.

The now former Drake defensive line coach just finished up his first season as an assistant coach, after a small stint with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

In his lone season with the Bulldogs program, he helped them to finish with a 8-4 record, while also have three defensive linemen (Jacob Auen, Nolan Korzeniowski, and Gene Blalock) lead the team with a total of 14 sacks between them.

A native of Ames, Iowa, he played his high school ball over at Ames High School before deciding to walk-on at Iowa as a Class of 2018 recruit. Evans started out at linebacker, but moved down to edge rusher where he would work his way up the depth and eventually became a starter for the Hawkeyes. Over his five season with the program, he appeared in 56 games and logged 135 total tackles, 35.0 tackles for loss, 28.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Check out the full 2026 Rutgers Football coaching staff right here.