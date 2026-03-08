Rutgers targeting LSU assistant Gary Redus II as new Women's Basketball coach

Rutgers Women’s Basketball has its eye on a new head coach, after a relatively quick coaching search.

One week after firing previous head coach Coquese Washington after four seasons, the Scarlet Knights and Athletic Director Keli Zinn have zeroed in on a replacement, a familiar one at that.

Rutgers is targeting LSU assistant coach Gary Redus II as the new hire, as reported by NJ Advance Media’s Brian Fonseca and Steve Politi. Redus II is in the midst of his fourth season on Kim Mulkey’s staff, and has gained experience working with three different high-major programs, and won a national championship in his first year with the Tigers in 2023.

While Redus II does not have head coaching experience, he has youth and recruiting acumen, known as one of the top recruiters in the nation, and overlapped with both Zinn and President William Tate IV during their times in Baton Rouge.

Redus II would be the fourth head coach in program history, and the first male to hold the job. Washington, C. Vivian Stringer, and Theresa Grentz were the previous three in a long and storied program.

Talks have not finalized in a deal yet.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

Redus’ background

The son of former 12-year MLB outfielder Gary Redus, Gary II hails from Decatur, Alabama, and was a 6-foot-6 forward in his playing career at South Alabama. In his two years after transferring in from Centenary College, he started 32 games and averaged 8.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as a senior.

Following his playing career, he played professionally overseas for four years, spending time in China, Mexico, Venezuela, and Iraq.

He started his coaching journey as a graduate assistant with West Georgia in 2016 and earned his Master’s degree there.

Redus II then went on to work at Division II power Delta State under head coach Craig Roden. After two seasons there, he made the jump to the Division I ranks as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, under former head coach and current Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White.

With the Commodores, he worked with both the wings and forwards, and earned his reputation on the recruiting trail. He was named to the 2020 WBCA “30 Under 30” list for his efforts, later working as the program’s recruiting coordinator, and helped sign one of Vanderbilt’s top recruiting classes of the decade in 2021.

He then spent a season at SMU, where he worked with 2025-26 Rutgers assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Danielle Edwards.

In 2023, Redus II joined Mulkey at LSU as an assistant coach. His stock has soared since then, developing into one of the top recruiters in the country.

According to his Tigers’ biography, Redus II is credited with “helping recruit the unanimous No. 1 freshman class that included all five-stars (Bella Hines, Divine Bourrage, Grace Knox, and ZaKiyah Johnson)” in 2025.

His bio on LSU Sports also reads:

“In his first season at LSU, Redus made an immediate impact. He quickly helped the Tigers secure ESPN’s top-ranked recruiting class during his first fall in Baton Rouge. He worked closely with LSU’s guards every day in practice who developed into a lethal group that could run the offense, score at all three levels and defend at a high level. His first-year contributions helped LSU find its stride as one of the nation’s top teams. The 2023 season marked Redus’ first year during his coaching career in which he reached the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers were poised to do more as he helped lead them to their first national championship victory.”

Redus II brings elite recruiting chops to a job with the Scarlet Knights that needs some juice on and off the court, and also brings a relationship with the upper administration in Piscataway.

Previous experience