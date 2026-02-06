Rutgers tabs South Dakota HC Travis Johansen as new Defensive Coordinator: TKR Pod

In this episode of the The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Football hiring Travis Johansen as the program’s new defensive coordinator.

They delve into Johansen’s coaching background, his successful tenure at South Dakota, and the implications of his hiring for the team’s future. The conversation also covers potential transfers, defensive strategies, and the overall evaluation of the Scarlet Knights’ offseason moves.

00:00 Introduction and Anticipation of the New Hire

02:27 Breaking Down the New Defensive Coordinator

05:33 Travis Johansen’s Coaching Background and Success

09:14 Potential Player Transfers and Roster Implications

11:56 Defensive Strategies and Coaching Philosophy

15:45 Recruiting and Future Prospects

19:32 Evaluating the Offseason and Future Expectations

23:14 Final Thoughts and Community Engagement

