Rutgers to serve as Senegal's World Cup Base Camp Training Site

The Senegal men’s national soccer team has chosen Piscataway, New Jersey, as its team base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer per Chris Paladino of New Brunswick Development Corporation. The team will train at Rutgers University and reside at Delta Hotels Somerset over in Somerset, New Jersey.

“Mayor Cahill welcomed members of the Senegal national football team to New Brunswick,” Paladino said via Facebook. “We are excited that the team from Senegal will be training at Rutgers and staying in New Brunswick.”

This location makes a ton of sense, Senegal is scheduled to play two group stage matches in MetLife Stadium over in East Rutherford, New Jersey versus France on June 16th and Norway on Jun 22nd. The team’s third group stage match will be against one of Iraq, Bolivia, or Suriname, and will take place up in Toronto on June 26th.

Prior to the start of the 2026 World Cup, Senegal will take on the United States in one last friendly match on May 31st, 2026 down inside Bank of America Stadium down in Charlotte, North Carolina.

