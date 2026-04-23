Rutgers Wide Receivers coach Dave Brock talks Spring Practice: Press Conference

Rutgers Football continued spring ball this week on Thursday afternoon, and Wide Receivers coach Dave Brock spoke to the media for his first spring football press conference of the season.

Brock spoke for roughly eight minutes and addressed a range of questions, including KJ Duff’s return, the ongoing WR2 battle, the youngsters stepping up, and much more.

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Full Dave Brock Presser Transcript Coming Soon