Rutgers Women's Basketball battles, falls short against Minnesota

Following a trip to Los Angeles where Rutgers Women’s Basketball lost both games by an average of 36 points, a return home against a red-hot Minnesota team fresh off a top-ten road win could have gotten out of hand quickly.

But the Scarlet Knights (9-15, 1-12) showed some toughness in a solid first half, before the Golden Gophers (18-6, 9-4) eventually took over and came away with a 63-52 double-digit victory.

Two players carried the load for Rutgers’ offense without two starters, as Nene Ndiaye matched her career high with a game-high 26 points on 10-for-21 shooting, including 5-for-9 from the three-point line in her return to action. She had missed three of the previous four games with injury and an illness, including both games in Los Angeles.

Zachara Perkins was the lone other Scarlet Knight in double figures, setting a career high of her own with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting, along with five rebounds and five assists. Ndiaye and Perkins combined to make up nearly 85 percent of Rutgers’ scoring on the day, on an efficient 17-for-32 shooting clip. The rest of the team scored eight points on 4-for-19 shooting from the floor with all seven three-pointers missed.

Imani Lester and Faith Blackstone both missed the game with respective leg injuries, with each wearing a boot. Lester missed her second straight game with a foot injury, while Blackstone suffered a lower leg injury in the third quarter of Wednesday’s loss to No. 2 UCLA.

The Scarlet Knights led by three points at the half, but Minnesota woke up from a slow shooting start and took advantage of Rutgers’ lack of frontcourt depth to pull away with a 41-27 scoring advantage in the second half.

“I think we got in a little bit of foul trouble with Janae [Walker],” head coach Coquese Washington said after the game. “I thought Janae was playing well defensively, and they were able to get to the free-throw line a little bit more in the second half. So it was really that stretch where they were able to go inside, and they got some and-ones. They got a lot of layups. [Sophie] Hart‘s a tough cover. And during that stretch in the second half, they were intentional about going into her, and she delivered for them.”

The Golden Gophers used a more balanced scoring effort, led by a 17-point, ten-rebound double-double. 12 of those points and six rebounds came in the second half alone. Tori McKinney and Mara Braun were the other two double-digit scorers for Minnesota with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Braun also found her footing after halftime, scoring ten points and knocking down two three-pointers to help gain a lead they would not relinquish.

The Scarlet Knights have now lost six consecutive games and sit near the bottom of the Big Ten, in a tie with Penn State for last place.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Defense rules the first half

The opening 20 minutes of Sunday’s game certainly will not be mistaken for an NBA-level shootout.

The Scarlet Knights managed to get out to an early lead as the Golden Gophers missed their first ten shots from the floor, but continued to battle on the boards. The first quarter ended in a 12-12 tie after five straight Minnesota points to cut into the lead.

Ndiaye dominated the first half with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting — nearly outscoring the Golden Gophers as a whole — and took over the second quarter with all 13 of Rutgers’ points. She knocked down a trio of three-pointers and got to the rim nearly at will.

“She was aggressive inside, outside,” said Washington. “She got to the free throw line a couple times on some and-ones. And it’s not just what she did offensively. I thought she was really good defensively. Our defensive effort was strong against this team. I know they just came off a game. I think they put, what, 90 up on Iowa. So I thought we had a good defensive effort. And Nene was big on the defensive end of the floor.”

The Scarlet Knights took a 25-22 lead into the locker room, after holding Minnesota to an 8-for-35 (22.9 percent) mark from the floor. Rutgers led by as many as six down the stretch, but Amaya Battle beat the buzzer with a three-pointer to again keep it close.

Rutgers had a chance to build on the lead as it once again held the opposition to a struggling mark, but six turnovers kept it from building the advantage any further.

Gophers take over in the second half

Minnesota finally woke up after halftime, scoring 23 points in the third quarter and holding the Scarlet Knights to 12 to pull away with a slim lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ndiaye struggled in the third quarter with two points on 1-for-6 shooting, as the Golden Gophers’ defense put plenty more attention on her and eliminated her drives to the basket. Perkins picked up the slack though, with three straight buckets to keep Rutgers afloat.

As was the theme for the entire game, though, there wasn’t enough help aside from those two, and the defense eventually faltered. The Golden Gophers knocked down three treys and got to the free-throw line plenty, eventually building up an 11-point lead.

Minnesota’s defense continued to hold strong as well, holding the Scarlet Knights to only one field goal in the final five minutes of the frame.

The two teams played mostly even in the fourth quarter, and the Golden Gophers rode their cushion to eventually close out the game. Rutgers never got closer than a five-point deficit in the final 13 minutes of game action.

Getting healthy

Rutgers again battled without two of its top three offensive options — and top rebounding option — in Lester and Blackstone, and once Minnesota got both of the Scarlet Knights’ available bigs in foul trouble, it was able to dictate the pace and control the basket. Both Walker and PreciousGem Wheeler picked up four fouls in the game, and had to concede many looks at the rim. 18 of the Golden Gophers’ 24 points in the paint came in the second half, with a 12-for-21 mark on layups.

Lester and Yacine Ndiaye (out for 13th straight game) were unavailable, and for the third straight year the Scarlet Knights have dealt with thinning depth down the stretch in Big Ten play, even with personnel changes on the roster.

“We want to get deeper, obviously, in terms of having a more robust roster so that you’re able to withstand and handle the injuries that come,” said Washington on the subject. “That’s a part of what you do in sports, that people get injured or suffer from illness or whatever. And so your numbers are down. And there’s sometimes nothing you can do about that. But one of the answers is having a robust roster that can withstand that. And that certainly is something that we’re trying to address year over year, trying to get a bigger and more robust roster.”

Postseason ramifications

Rutgers also needs to do some heavy lifting to qualify for the Big Ten tournament, as three teams get left out. The Scarlet Knights do hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Nittany Lions for 17th place, but the two teams meet again on February 21st. Indiana — previously winless in its first ten conference games — has won two straight and is well on its way to a third with a big lead over Purdue at the time of this writing. The Boilermakers make up another team battling for tournament standings at 3-9 in conference play, while Northwestern sits at 2-10, but already holds a head-to-head victory over Rutgers.

Five games remain in the regular season, with three coming against teams battling with the Scarlet Knights for a tournament spot. Those all sit in the must-win category, leaving a razor-thin margin of error.

“Just want to keep getting better and try to get healthy and get our roster,” Washington said on what she looks to evaluate over those final five games. “I mean, it’s a challenge when it’s almost like a revolving door of who’s healthy and who’s not healthy, and who’s available, who’s not available, who’s in practice. That’s one of the parts that, maybe sometimes isn’t as thought about, is being able to practice together and grow in practice, as opposed to being able to just show up on gameday. So those are some of the things that we hope to be able to do, not only get healthy and have people available on game day, but have folks available in practice so we can continue to improve and be competitive as we finish out the Big Ten season.”

Up next

Rutgers Women’s Basketball gets the week off until its next game, traveling back on the road to take on Purdue on Saturday, February 14th.

That game will tip off at noon ET at Mackey Arena and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.