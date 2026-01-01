Rutgers Women's Basketball blows 21-point lead in loss to Wisconsin

Piscataway, N.J. — Rutgers Women’s Basketball seemed to have hit its stride.

After ten minutes against Wisconsin, the Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3) were rolling, up 28-9, and appeared to be in the driver’s seat for the first Big Ten win of the year after leading by as many as 21 at one point, as well as the first win over a high-major opponent.

Then, the final 30 minutes happened.

Rutgers collapsed down the stretch, blowing a 21-point first-quarter lead to fall to the Badgers (10-4, 2-1) 70-63, in a game that imediately flipped following the rock-star opening frame.

The Scarlet Knights closed the game missing 11 straight field goal attempts, reminiscent of a November loss to Auburn, as well as stretches throughout the season where the offense simply cannot generate or convert on good looks. Wisconsin closed the game on a 21-4 run after Rutgers took a 59-49 lead with 8:33 to play in the final quarter.

“I thought we just missed shots,” head coach Coquese Washington said after the game. “Same shots we got earlier in the game, we got them in the fourth quarter, and we didn’t knock them down.”

Four Scarlet Knights scored in double-figures, led by Zachara Perkins‘ 17 points. Imani Lester came a point shy of her season high with 16 points and five rebounds, while Nene Ndiaye and Kaylah Ivey scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Badgers shot 12-for-25 from the three-point line — including 11-for-18 following the first quarter — led by Kyrah Daniels‘ 20 points with four treys. Destiny Howell hit another four three-pointers of her own with 16 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 42 seconds left to give Wisconsin a five-point lead to put a dagger in Rutgers’ comeback attempt. Laci Steele was the third Badger with four three-pointers, coming off the bench with 12 points. Gift Uchenna scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Wisconsin’s primary post threat.

A tale of two quarters

The 36-30 score at halftime looked to meet expectations as a normal game, at least at first glance, given the two evenly-matched teams starting off conference play. Except it was anything but.

Following the blistering opening quarter, featuring one of the Scarlet Knights’ most electric offensive quarters. Rutgers finished the opening frame with 28 points on 11-for-14 shooting from the floor and 6-for-6 from the three-point line.

Ivey, Lester, and Faith Blackstone all knocked down a pair of threes, as the Scarlet Knights also forced a trio of turnovers and got in transition, as the ball flew around the perimeter for baskets from the outside and at the rim.

“I thought we were executing,” Washington said on the opening quarter. “We got going in transition, we did a good job of moving the ball. I think we had eight assists in the first quarter. We did a good job of moving the ball and getting the looks that we practiced and the looks that we want.”

Then the script completely flipped.

The Badgers outscored Rutgers 21-8 in the second quarter, while holding the Scarlet Knights to just a 3-for-17 mark from the floor while missing all four three-point attempts.

At the same time, Wisconsin finally found its own form offensively, knocking down five three pointers of its own, and overall converting at an 8-for-12 mark from the floor. The Badgers got as close as two points, though Rutgers was able to stack on two baskets before the half to create a bit of breathing room.

After it had appeared the Scarlet Knights would roll to a victory following the first quarter, Wisconsin managed to make that task more difficult.

The game-changing switchup

After a quarter of getting torched in man-to-man defense, the Badgers and new head coach Robin Pingeton made a switch to a matchup zone, and it worked wonders.

The second-quarter offense for Rutgers looked starkly different from the first quarter, as the driving lanes were cut off and the open looks from the perimeter suddenly disappeared. The contested looks stopped falling as well, and as a result, the offense sputtered in the second and fourth quarters. The Scarlet Knights got outscored 44-17 in those two periods, as compared to a 46-26 mark in the first and third quarters.

“I thought we could have been a little bit more patient against the zone,” Washington admitted. “I thought we shot a little quickly against the zone. We could have worked a little bit harder to get some paint touches and low-post touches. I thought we got a little jumper happy against the zone. But I still, again, think that we got looks that we can make. We just didn’t knock them down.”

Wisconsin went away from the zone in the third quarter, and Rutgers started to find its footing again, but as they have shown in far too many games so far, the offense seemingly is unable to adjust — or at least takes far too long to do so — against a quick switch into a zone.

That adjustment ultimately won the Badgers the game.

Another offensive collapse

Even after Wisconsin had battled its way back into the game to keep it competitive, the Scarlet Knights still remained in a spot where they could have — and should have — come away with a gritty victory.

Rutgers appeared to be in a solid spot following a three from Perkins and a post layup from Lester, to put the Scarlet Knights ahead by double digits 90 seconds into the final quarter. Even after Wisconsin scored five straight to cut the lead to five points, Ivey’s layup with 6:49 to play appeared to give Rutgers hope it could stay even down the stretch, and eventually stick ahead as the final buzzer sounded.

That was the last field goal the Scarlet Knights would make.

With quick switching to zone, Rutgers’ offense sputtered once again, missing 11 straight shots as the Badgers stormed ahead for the first time all game with a 13-0 run that lasted six minutes, until Ndiaye attempted to cut into the lead with two free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Washington has said after several of the offense’s lackluster performances that she likes the shots that are being generated, but they are not falling. That can only hold up so many times, before the shots simply need to change, so they will actually fall.

“I think some of it is, one, our connection and staying connected so that we continue to move the ball, and get the ball in the right spot at the right time,” she added. “As defenses adjust, we also have to adjust our execution, and having a little bit more patience to get the ball to the right people at the right spots in the right moments. I think that’s still one of those things that’s a work in progress for us. Got to be better at it on Sunday.”

The Scarlet Knights had their chances late. The scoring had come to a halt, as the Badgers still were looking for that elusive basket to take the lead. But even once Rutgers started playing from behind, the offense still was unable to come through. Blackstone had a chance on a drive down a possession with a minute to play, but Steele got a hand on the drive, leading to a turnover and setting up Wisconsin to run the clock down.

The Scarlet Knights are still looking for a full 40 minutes of offense in Big Ten play. If not now, when?

Two damaging lossses

Sunday’s loss obviously set Rutgers back in terms of the Big Ten standings — as one of four teams at 0-3 — but it also sets up the future slate to be all the more important.

The Scarlet Knights go back on the road for another ranked opponent, facing No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday with a relatively quick turnaround. After that battle, they return home to go up against undefeated No. 7 Maryland. That turns two straight road Sunday battles against Northwestern and Penn State into must-win games, in order to avoid a disastrous 1-6 or 0-7 start in conference play. Just like last season, the Big Ten Tournament only brings in the top 15 teams in the conference standings, unlike the men’s side with all 18 this upcoming postseason.

Rutgers has now suffered back-to-back final-minute losses after Sunday’s loss at No. 24 Michigan State. How does a team still looking for its first high-major win get off the proverbial mat and respond against another Big Ten gauntlet?

“No choice,” Washington said succinctly. “We got to get back in the gym and look at some things that we can do better. Execution late game, we just got to get better at that and make sure we’re getting touches for the right people in the right spots.”

It better happen fast.

Up next

Rutgers Women’s Basketball will hit the road to continue Big Ten play after starting the New Year.

The Scarlet Knights will travel to No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday, January 4th, at the Schottenstein Center. That game will tip off at 2 pm, and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.