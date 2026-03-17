Rutgers Women's Basketball: Gary Redus II reveals GM plans after hiring

On Tuesday afternoon, Rutgers Athletics introduced new women’s basketball head coach Gary Redus II, and with that came plenty of questions about how he plans to rebuild the program, fill out his staff, and more.

Following the press conference, Athletic Director Keli Zinn was asked about the role Rutgers Basketball General Manager GM Rob Sullivan will play under Redus. Sullivan was originally hired to serve as GM for both the men’s and women’s programs, but that will no longer be the case.

“Gary will have his own GM,” Zinn said. “Rob Sullivan, who you all have probably gotten to know, will move over to the men’s side and focus specifically on that. We think that’s an ideal scenario for everyone involved, and we feel really good about it.”

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

After Zinn’s announcement, Redus shared what exactly it is he’ll be looking for in his own general manager.

“Somebody who has a background in the understanding of players and kind of what we need,” said Redus. “Someone who I kind of have a relationship with, who understands what I’m looking for, and who has a background with analytics, so I don’t have to do all the leg work. I’m coming from a place where I did a lot of the leg work when it came to identifying, evaluating, and all those different things. I think that if I can use someone on the staff to do those things, now I can do the easy part, which is just communicating with really good players.”

Don’t be surprised if Redus makes additional staff announcements in the near future, particularly at general manager, as having that position in place ahead of the transfer portal window will be critical.