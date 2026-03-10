Rutgers Women's Basketball guard Antonia Bates to enter transfer portal

Rutgers Women’s Basketball has suffered their first transfer portal departure of the offseason.

Senior guard / forward Antonia Bates has announced her intent to enter the portal when it officially opens on April 6th, she tells On3’s Talia Goodman.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

The Easton, Pennsylvania native spent four years with the Scarlet Knights, as she was the only player to do so under now former head coach Coquese Washington, who was just recently let go a little over a week ago. Bates

After appearing in all 32 games as a freshman in 2022-23, Bates would go on to become a starter in 2023-24 and would continue that role early into the 2024-25 season, but suffered a season ending injury after five games.

She got back to full health this past season, appearing in 29 games (14 starts) and averaged 2.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. As far as her shooting goes, she hit on 29.2% of her shots from the field and 23.5% from three.

The former Rutgers product is the first of what is expected to be several players to enter the Transfer Portal for the Rutgers Women’s Basketball program this offseason, as new head coach Gary Redus II will likely want to bring in some new pieces for his rebuild.

Bates will have one year of eligibility remaining.