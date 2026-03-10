Rutgers Women's Basketball guard Nene Ndiaye to enter the transfer portal

Rutgers Women’s Basketball has lost a major piece of the 2025-26 iteration following a coaching change.

Leading scorer Nene Ndiaye will enter the transfer portal for her final year of eligibility, as reported by On3’s Talia Goodman. Ndiaye averaged a team-high 14.8 points per game, while adding 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 26 games.

The 6-foot-1 wing will have one year of eligibility after one year with the Scarlet Knights and two prior seasons at Boston College.

Ndiaye’s season at Rutgers

After joining the team from the transfer portal in April, Ndiaye broke out as the team’s top scoring option from the very start of the season. She scored in double figures in nine straight games to start the year, including three games with at least 20 points, setting new career-highs in scoring each time.

She recorded the first double-double of her career against Northeastern in November, and later added another against Lafayette in the nonconference finale.

Ndiaye finished the year with seven 20-point performances, including a career high of 26 done three times, most recently in Big Ten play against Minnesota.

The Senegal native showed that she was ready for the increased role after serving as a role player with the Eagles over the first two years of her collegiate career, taking a jump in scoring volume while also growing as a creator at the basket and from the perimeter.

Ndiaye led the team in three-point percentage at 41.6 percent, while making and attempting the second-most on the team. She also led the team in both free throws made and attempted by a wide margin, finishing second in percentage at 74.5 percent.

In her lone year in the Big Ten, Ndiaye showed that she can consistently score from multiple spots on the floor at the high-major level.

Ndiaye’s background

Before transferring for the first time, Ndiaye started ten of 30 games for Boston College as a sophomore in 2024-25, seeing a jump in production from her freshman campaign. She averaged 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, including a previous career-high of 16 points and eight rebounds against Pitt.

In her freshman season, Ndiaye also played in 30 games, starting one. She shot 82.9 percent from the free throw line on 35 attempts, and shot 43.3 percent from the floor on just over two field goal attempts per game.

In her limited shot attempts with the Eagles, Ndiaye was able to get looks at all three levels, though most commonly in the paint, with 53.4 percent of her shot attempts coming at the rim in the 2024-25 season, according to BartTorvik’s metrics. She also took a jump in three-point attempts as a sophomore, converting on 11 of her 33 attempts after attempting just nine as a freshman. 90.9 percent of those 33 attempts were assisted according to BartTorvik, meaning many of her looks were on spot-up attempts.

Prior to her collegiate career, Ndiaye played her high school ball at Orangewood Academy in Garden Grove, California. She also played for the Senegal U18 National Team and in the 2020 Afrobasket Tournament. She averaged 16 points per game in 2018 and was the Most Valuable Player for her U14 Spain squad. Ndiaye previously played for Arizona Compass Prep and was a member of the California Storm Team Taurasi.

Ndiaye will head to the third school of her collegiate career.