Rutgers Women's Basketball looks to notch first Big Ten win at Penn State: By the numbers

Midway through January, Rutgers Women’s Basketball’s season has entered “must-get-a-win” territory — again — sitting in a three-way tie for last place at 0-6 in conference play.

What lies ahead? Another winless team in Penn State, now 0-7, looms ahead in a Sunday afternoon matchup in State College.

Under head coach Coquese Washington, a former head coach of the Lady Lions herself from 2007-19, the Scarlet Knights have fared well against their Tri-State counterpart, with a 3-2 record. Rutgers swept the season series last year, with a thrilling 77-73 comeback victory at the Bryce Jordan Center, where the Scarlet Knights trailed by 17 points in the third quarter before furiously rallying in the fourth.

This year, the game in State College features similar stakes, as both teams look to separate themselves from the conference basement. Here’s a look behind the storylines and numbers into the matchup.

Familiar foes

Some of the storylines coming into this game have been in place for multiple years: Washington returning to the program where she won three Big Ten titles, jockeying for Big Ten positioning amid another battle to make the conference tournament, and more.

But the biggest and most fascinating storyline rests in the Lady Lions’ backcourt.

Kiyomi McMiller, the top recruit of Washington’s tenure, left Rutgers after one dazzling but controversy-riddled season and opted to transfer to Penn State.

Even though the Scarlet Knights have an almost entirely flipped roster and coaching staff from a season ago, it remains to be seen how the two parties reuniting will underscore the game. Will it help Rutgers prepare for McMiller’s head-spinning offensive skillset? Will the sophomore guard add a little extra “oomph” to her game, facing off against her former team in a revenge aspect?

Nobody will know until the ball is tipped on Sunday at 1 pm. Now, onto the numbers.

How Rutgers can win on offense

This game between Rutgers and Penn State represents a matchup of “strength versus strength” and “weakness versus weakness.”

First, the weak sides.

The Scarlet Knights’ offensive struggles have been no secret and yet to be fixed. They have scored the fewest points per game, recorded the lowest field goal and three-point percentages, and, according to Bart Torvik, sport the lowest adjusted offensive efficiency in the Big Ten, with all of those numbers being far below even the fellow conference foes near the bottom. They have yet to score more than 64 points against a high-major opponent, and have scored under 55 points in conference play four times.

What could the cure for the offensive woes be? Apparently, the Lady Lions’ defense!

Penn State is allowing nine more points per game than any other Big Ten team, at a whopping 82.4, including allowing over 90 points in six of seven Big Ten games. Its effective field goal percentage allowed sits at 357th nationally at 52.7 percent — out of 365 Division I teams, for those counting at home.

Part of that is by design. Under head coach Carolyn Kieger, the Lady Lions have always played at a blazing-fast pace on both ends of the floor, putting up points in bunches on the offensive end, while speeding up the opposition on defense to force mistakes.

Only the opposition’s mistakes have not come this year. Penn State ranks 286th nationally with a 20.6 percent defensive turnover rate, a number that has slowly declined over the years. Simply put, opponents are knocking down shots on the Lady Lions at an alarming rate, and they are not forcing enough turnovers to make up for it.

Making shots has been precisely Rutgers’ issue this season, with its 40.3 effective field goal percentage sitting at 316th nationally. The offensive pace has also cratered, now at a bottom-100 figure nationally, in large part due to the Scarlet Knights’ inability to find quick and easy buckets in the half-court. Far too often, possessions end up lasting longer because there is not a driving lane or shooting space available until late in the shot clock.

Penn State has been particularly porous inside the arc, where much of Rutgers’ offense thrives with a high two-point field goal rate. As long as the Scarlet Knights can operate their offense without committing a staggering amount of turnovers, chances are they can get easy looks to stay afloat on their end of the floor. Center Imani Lester will be Rutgers’ X-factor in this game, both matching up against Lady Lions star big Gracie Merkle on defense — more on that below — and finding space on offense.

Simply put, if the Scarlet Knights cannot score on this Penn State defense, will they be able to score on anyone?

How Rutgers can win on defense

Now comes the fun part: the strengths.

As much as the Lady Lions have struggled on the defensive end, the offense has continued to hum along among the Big Ten’s best, ranking 41st nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Much of that production is attributed to the play of their top three options: McMiller, Merkle, and Moriah Murray. The aforementioned blazing-fast pace has led to plenty of production for all three.

McMiller leads the Big Ten in usage rate, though her efficiency still leaves some to be desired with a 45.4 effective field goal percentage. Much like her lone year in Piscataway, the 5-foot-8 lead guard has scored enough to justify the amount of shots taken — a Big Ten-leading 346 to be exact, 40 more than Indiana’s Shay Ciezki in second place (coincidentally a former Lady Lion herself). McMiller’s playmaking has scaled up as well, upping her assist total to 84 so far, though the flip side comes with a conference-high 82 turnovers.

The big question for Washington and staff remains: Who gets the matchup? There likely is not one correct answer, as the Scarlet Knights will surely try to throw different looks at their former star to throw her off. No matter what, McMiller will continue to be the engine of the offense, even if the shots are not falling. Though she may not even be priority number one to getting a handle of.

That distinction would belong to Merkle. The 6-foot-6 senior leads the entire country shooting at an eye-popping 75 percent clip from the floor, all inside the three-point line. No. 3 South Carolina has been the only team to keep Merkle under ten points, and even then, she still shot a respectable 4-for-6 from the field.

Containing Merkle will be a defense-wide effort, another reason why Lester is so crucial in this matchup. She sports a top-ten block rate in the conference, one that will be key as Merkle has shot a ridiculous 77 percent at the basket this season.

Rutgers’ defensive gameplan has to involve wreaking as much havoc as possible, a pillar emphasized by defensive coordinator Sean LeBeauf in his brief tenure on the staff so far. Use the Lady Lions’ pace against them. This could turn into another frenetic matchup, given that the two teams rank at the bottom in the conference in turnover rate, but the Scarlet Knights’ defense has the advantage in forcing turnovers over Penn State’s.

Another aspect Rutgers can get an edge on is the foul line. The Scarlet Knights have been among the conference’s best at drawing fouls on offense, while the Lady Lions rank ninth-worst in Division I. Penn State’s red-hot pace will likely require plenty of scrambling and recovering around the floor, so the rotations will have to be on point, especially after the shot goes up, given the Lady Lions’ top-100 offensive rebounding rate.

In essence, it all boils down to being prepared for the top two matchups on defense. As good as Penn State’s offense is, there are ways to poke holes in it, and if anyone knows the ins and outs of McMiller’s game, it would be Washington. On the opposite side of the floor, this is the Scarlet Knights’ chance for a get-right game offensively, facing a defense that does not force missed shots or turnovers at even a middling rate.

In a matchup this writer is dubbing the “Something Has Got To Give Bowl” in the Big Ten, well… something has got to give.