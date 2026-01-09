Rutgers Women's Basketball rocked by No. 8 Maryland at home

After two straight competitive losses against ranked teams, the floor appeared to fall out from under Rutgers Women’s Basketball in the third matchup on Thursday night.

The Scarlet Knights (8-8, 0-5) suffered their fourth straight loss — and sixth in seven games since the start of December — to No. 8 Maryland in dominating fashion 88-41. The Terrapins (16-1, 4-1) got off to a red-hot start and never looked back.

In another game where Rutgers’ offense got completely stymied, the Scarlet Knights shot just 11-for-55 from the floor (20 percent) and 3-for-16 from beyond the arc, to go along with 20 turnovers. The foul line was Rutgers’ only offensive friend, as nearly half of its points came at the charity stripe at a 16-for-22 mark.

On the flip side, Maryland saw its offense thrive in a fast-paced attack, aided by a scorching 16-for-25 mark from beyond the arc, led by a perfect 6-for-6 showing from leading scorer Yarden Garzon.

“I thought they shot the ball from the three-point line very well,” head coach Coquese Washington said following the game. “From the beginning of the game to the end of the game. And we needed to have a better three-point line defense. We’ve actually been pretty good from defending the three-point line coming into this game, and we just didn’t do a good job defending.”

Nene Ndiaye was the lone Scarlet Knight in double-figures with 11 points on 2-for-10 shooting, but a 6-for-8 clip from the foul line. The Terrapins had five scorers in double figures, led by Garzon — who also dished out nine assists — with 15 points from Addi Mack, 12 from Rainey Welson, and ten each from Oluchi Okananwa and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu — who also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Another early storm

Maryland got going from the three-point line early and often, bursting ahead to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes, eventually getting ahead 21-5 after six minutes of play.

The Scarlet Knights were able to weather the storm from there, though, ending the quarter holding the Terrapins without a field goal for the final four minutes. They were able to regain some of the defensive momentum built up from the previous three games in conference play, but that positive stretch did not last long.

Second-quarter struggles

As quickly as the first run came, Maryland caught fire once again to start the second quarter, continuing a trend for Rutgers of struggling in the second quarter throughout the year.

The Scarlet Knights got outscored 22-5 in the quarter, as the Terrapins immediately responded with an 11-0 run over the opening four minutes of the frame.

“We were in a little bit of foul trouble with our starters, and they were back in the game,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said on the second-quarter burst. “But again, I love where our bench is leading to. They’re getting a lot of great experience, and coming in and really being able to raise the bar. So this is how we like to play. I mean, obviously, we’re not playing the score. We’re playing the standard that we set because we know in this conference, like, this is how hard you have to play every possession with every team that we’re going to face in the league, especially with what lies ahead.”

Even after two straight scores for Rutgers, the Terrapins put the game out of reach in the ensuing four and a half minutes with another 11-1 run to close the half and put the visitors up 44-16 going into the locker room. The Scarlet Knights ended the opening half with a 4-for-26 mark from the floor.

“They tried to be disruptive in the half-court with their pressure,” Washington said on Maryland’s defensive effort. “They do a good job with their press, and with their pressure of getting you out of rhythm. And so I thought that was the factor on offense.”

Second-half dominance

Already up big, the Terrapins only added to the lead as the game went on, keeping up the high intensity and pace to emphatically end the game before the final buzzer sounded.

At one point, the visitors took a commanding 65-19 lead as Rutgers was outscored 21-7, with yet another quarter of the Scarlet Knights’ offense failing to clear double-digit points.

Rutgers was able to draw even for much of the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to Maryland’s defense playing a bit too physical in the frame. The Terrapins got whistled for eight fouls in the opening four minutes, and the Scarlet Knights took advantage with an 8-for-10 mark from the charity stripe.

Guard Lauryn Swann made her return to the floor after missing a month of action, playing in her third game of the season. Swann suffered a leg injury in the season opener, and returned in the December 6th loss to Iowa, but had not played since. The sophomore guard scored seven points on 2-for-6 shooting in 11 minutes off the bench, battling a minutes restriction.

“I love what Lauren brings to the table,” said Washington. “She’s aggressive and assertive. Unfortunately, she had a minutes restriction and a mileage restriction, so she wasn’t able to play as much as she wanted, or as much as I would have liked to play her. But I think it’s obvious that she gives us a little bit of a scoring punch, she gives us some speed and quickness, and creativity on the offensive end of the floor. So hopefully we’ll be able to play her into shape over the next few games.”

Up next

Rutgers Women’s Basketball hits the road once again in conference play, though it gets a break from the ranked opponents.

The Scarlet Knights travel to Northwestern — also winless in conference play — on Sunday, January 11th. That game will tip off at 3 pm EST, and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.