Rutgers Women's Basketball routed at home by No. 7 Michigan
The Knight Report podcast breaks down new transfer cornerback commit Kevyn Humes and what's going on with the DC search....
One of the nation's top prospects in 2027, quarterback Israel Abrams meets with Kirk Ciarrocca and adds a new offer from Rutgers....
Rutgers Football sent out a new quarterback offer in the 2027 class in Illinois quarterback Jake Nawrot and he spoke about it here....
Rutgers Football has officially welcomed 33 new players to campus this week between high school and transfer prospects enrolling early....
TKR spoke with Inside Tulsa Sports publisher Chris Harmon to learn more about Tulsa EDGE transfer J'Dan Burnett....
Rutgers Basketball played a valiant defensive game in Iowa City, but the Iowa Hawkeyes escaped with a later victory in the final minutes....
Rutgers Athletics / SAMCO appoints former Penn State Director of Player Relations Dann Kabala as new Vice President of R NIL....
The Knight Report podcast breaks down new transfer edge commit J'Dan Burnett and what's going on with the DC search....
Rutgers Women's Basketball snapped a five-game skid and notched its first Big Ten win against Penn State and Kiyomi McMiller....
Rutgers Football has locked in a visit with a transfer edge rusher from the American Conference for later today....
It was a tough afternoon for Rutgers Basketball as it fell to Wisconsin 96-87 at the Kohl Center and remained winless on the road (0-4). [On3 Deal:...
Rutgers Football has scheduled a visit with a transfer defensive end from Colorado, originally hailing from Massachusetts....
Rutgers Women's Basketball looks for its first Big Ten victory against fellow winless opponent Penn State. Here's a look behind the numbers....
The Knight Report experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting, team news, and more....
Rutgers Football offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah has been named to the 2025 ESPN All-American team....
A new mantra and role for Rutgers Basketball forward Darren Buchanan Jr. has helped him form a key role as part of two Big Ten wins....
Here's a look at the remaining needs for Rutgers Football as the Transfer Portal window is set to close early next week....
The Knight Report podcast breaks down Rutgers Wrestling adding blue chip recruit Anthony Knox + breaking down the B1G schedule....
Here's a look at every reception from Rutgers Football wide receiver KJ Duff in the 2025 season. Duff returns to the Banks in 2026....
The Knight Report podcast breaks down Rutgers adding Louisiana Tech running back Clay Thevenin + recaps the RHoops winning streak....
The Knight Report crew offers their thoughts on Rutgers Football's transfer portal haul through the first week of the portal window....
Rutgers Football added a new member to its backfield with the addition of Louisiana Tech transfer Clay Thevenin....
Rutgers Basketball hosted Northwestern on Sunday afternoon and survived in overtime for the second time in six days....
Top ranked Class of 2027 offensive line recruit Layton von Brandt hosted Rutgers offensive line coach Jim Turner and it went well....
Mike and Richie break down Rutgers Football adding another new transfer portal prospect in Delaware State IOL Isaiah Cook....