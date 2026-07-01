Rutgers Women's Basketball to participate in 2026 FISU America Games in Peru

Rutgers Women’s Basketball is heading to South America this summer.

The Scarlet Knights will participate in the 2026 FISU America Games, played in Lima, Peru, later this month, the team announced.

Held every two years, the fourth iteration of the FISU America Games will feature athletes from 18 different countries across North and South America, across 15 different sports from July 18th to August 1st.

“This trip is about much more than the games we’ll play in Peru,” head coach Gary Redus II said in a program release. “It’s an opportunity to accelerate our growth as a team heading into the 2026-27 season. We’ll have the chance to compete against quality international competition, build chemistry and continue establishing our identity and the standard we’ve been working toward so far this summer. Those experiences are invaluable this time of year, and they’ll help prepare us for the upcoming season.”

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What are the FISU America Games?

The Games’ official release states:

“The FISU America Games are a multi-sport event sanctioned by the International University Sports

Federation (FISU). Alternating with the Summer and Winter World University Games, which invite

all the countries of the world for their biennial events, the FISU America Games are a regional

multi-sport event similar to the Pan-American Games for FISU member-countries of North America

(including those in Central America) and South America, held in even-numbered years.”

Rutgers will be one of 120 universities with student-athlete representation across the Games, including Indiana, North Carolina, Purdue, and Washington at the Power Four level.

Lima previously hosted the 2019 Pan-American Games, and is set to once again in 2027.

The Scarlet Knights are set to participate from July 18th through the 28th.

“We’re excited to represent Rutgers and the United States, but we’re also focused on using every practice, every game, and every moment together to become the best team we can be,” Redus added in the release.