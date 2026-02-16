Rutgers Women's Basketball's Big Ten Tournament chances in dire straits

Coming into the basketball season, the Big Ten made a decision that surprised many: The conference was altering its new conference tournament format after just one season — where only 15 of the 18 teams qualified — and opted to accept all 18 starting in 2026.

Then it made an arguably more surprising extension to that change: That format would only apply to the men’s tournament. The women’s remains the same as it did last year, with only the top 15 teams vying for a chance at the conference crown in Indianapolis.

And with two weeks remaining in the regular season, Rutgers Women’s Basketball is in a dire position to be among that top 15.

Join The Knight Report now for just $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Where Rutgers sits at this point

Following Sunday’s results around the conference, the Scarlet Knights currently sit alone in last place with a 1-13 record in conference play, currently mired in a seven-game losing streak. They’re battling both ineffectiveness and injury, as forward Imani Lester and guard Faith Blackstone sat out for the third and second straight game, respectively, with lower leg injuries.

That left an already offensively-challenged Rutgers team without two of its top four scoring options, and it showed as the Scarlet Knights fell 72-57 to Purdue at Mackey Arena, getting outscored 46-30 in the second half.

It gave Rutgers another damaging loss in the battle for conference positioning, especially considering the Boilermakers are one of those teams the Scarlet Knights have to find a way to get near or ahead in the standings.

Sunday’s other major basement result came in State College as Penn State — led by former Rutgers star Kiyomi McMiller’s 32 points and 12 rebounds — defeated Northwestern 81-71 to notch its second win in conference play to break the last-place tie with Rutgers.

In addition to the four teams mentioned — including the Scarlet Knights — in the battle at the bottom, Indiana is another team fighting to make it to postseason play. The Hoosiers started 0-10 in Big Ten play after a significant portal exodus in the offseason, though they did notch three straight wins before getting swept in their recent Los Angeles trip.

So at the time of this writing, the bottom of the Big Ten stands as follows:

14. Purdue (12-13, 4-10 Big Ten)

15. Indiana (14-13, 3-12 Big Ten)

16. Northwestern (8-17, 2-12 Big Ten)

17. Penn State (9-17, 2-13 Big Ten)

18. Rutgers (9-16, 1-13 Big Ten)

If the tournament started today, the bottom three teams would be out of the running.

As for tiebreakers, the Scarlet Knights currently have head-to-head losses to the Boilermakers and Wildcats, and hold a victory over the Lady Lions. That puts Rutgers in a precarious position, given the close nature of the bottom five spots.

In short, with four games remaining in the regular season, the Scarlet Knights need wins — and some help — to make it to March.

What lies ahead for Rutgers next?

Of those four games remaining, the Scarlet Knights have two victories within reach, and two longshots.

Up next is a Tuesday road test against Illinois — the team has stayed in the Midwest after Saturday’s game in West Lafayette — against a Fighting Illini squad that boasts a top-20 offensive efficiency according to Bart Torvik, and was projected as an 8 seed in ESPN’s latest Bracketology. Quite a tall task.

Rutgers then returns home on Saturday to face off against the Lady Lions for the second time, in a game that basically requires a Scarlet Knights victory to make the tournament.

A Rutgers loss means the two teams tie the head-to-head season series, and in the event of a tiebreaker needed, the next item down the conference’s guidelines is, “Each team’s record vs. the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings.” Essentially, which team has the best conference win between the two? Which brings us to…

The Scarlet Knights close out their home slate the following Wednesday against Indiana, another practical must-win in order to both move up in the standings and send the other teams down. A win would give Rutgers the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hoosiers as well.

The slate ends with a road trip to Lincoln to take on Nebraska on the conference’s penultimate day of the regular season. Another tall task, especially given the Cornhuskers’ top-tier shooting and ability to force turnovers on the defensive end.

What does Rutgers need to do to play in March?

To put it simply, the Scarlet Knights absolutely need wins over both Penn State and Indiana, unless they pull off road shockers over NCAA Tournament teams. Either way, they would need to double their win total through 14 games in the final four games.

Rutgers is not only behind the 15th-place team — currently the Hoosiers — by two games, but being on the wrong side of the head-to-head battle with the Boilermakers and Wildcats gives the Scarlet Knights another hurdle to jump over, compounded by the fact that the Hoosiers and Lady Lions still have to play each other the same day Rutgers travels to Nebraska.

Though there are still too many games remaining across the conference for a whittled-down set of scenarios for each team, using mred’s tiebreaker simulator gives a glimpse into what could happen if certain games fall in different directions.

Those simulations don’t offer many scenarios that put Rutgers into the dance without at worst a 2-2 record in the final four games — with at least one of the wins coming against a fellow basement team. The aforementioned help would come in the form of Purdue and Northwestern losing out, and the result of the game between Penn State and Indiana going whichever way gets the Scarlet Knights into an advantageous tiebreaker.

The picture will become much clearer after Saturday’s action, whether Rutgers defeats or falls to the Lady Lions. The Scarlet Knights will hope to eke into the tournament for the second straight year, but face a tougher path than last season.