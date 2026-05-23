Rutgers Women's Basketball adds Bucknell transfer Hope Masonius

Rutgers Women’s Basketball has finalized its roster for the 2025-26, the first for new head coach Gary Redus II.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from former Bucknell guard and Spring Lake, New Jersey, native Hope Masonius on Saturday, she announced on social media.

Masonius spent two seasons with the Bison, and will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting her freshman season.

“Getting Hope continues our trend of bringing Jersey kids home,” said Redus in a program release. “Her family’s roots run deep in New Jersey basketball, and we are honored to be a part of that legacy. It is rare to find a player who brings toughness and competitiveness to practice every single day. We know she is going to work hard, be the best teammate possible, and lead the right way.”

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and get 50% off an annual subscription!

Masonius’ background

The 5-foot-9 guard was a standout at New Jersey power Manasquan (NJ), where she helped the Warriors win two Group 2 state championships, also making the 2022 Tournament of Champions semifinals, while tallying 1,131 career points.

She missed her true freshman campaign due to injury, and saw the floor for the first time in college in her second year.

Masonius averaged 12.5 minutes in 23 games — with seven starts — as her playing time fluctuated throughout the year. Her best stretch of the year came in December and January, setting season-highs in points (14 vs Vermont, December 5th), rebounds (eight vs Gwynedd Mercy, December 20th), and assists (ten vs Gwynedd Mercy, December 20th).

She finished the year with averages of 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. After the season, she opted to enter the transfer portal and returned home to the Garden State with her commitment on Saturday.

Masonius also comes from an extensive athletics background. Her mother worked as an assistant coach under Geno Auriemma at UConn and is the director of the New Jersey Rise Basketball program. Her sister, Faith, spent six years playing high-major basketball, the first five at Maryland before returning home herself at Seton Hall. Five of her other siblings also competed at the Division I level in lacrosse, basketball, football, and hockey.

With Masonius’ commitment, Rutgers has filled all 15 roster spots, with six returners and nine newcomers. Eight came from the transfer portal, and Chikae Desdunes is the lone incoming freshman.

Rutgers Women’s Basketball Roster Breakdown

Guards: Deja Young (one year), Kennedy Brandt (one year), Lauryn Swann (two years), Mia Pauldo (three years), Mya Pauldo (three years), Hope Masonius (three years), Chikae Desdunes (four years)

Wings: Tara Daye (one year), Zachara Perkins (two years), Jaylah Lampley (three years)

Forwards: Imani Lester (one year), Zennia Thomas (one year), Fatima Diakhate (one year), PreciousGem Wheeler (three years), Mary Akinde (three years)

Transfer Portal Tracker