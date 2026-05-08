Rutgers Women's Lacrosse defeats Princeton, advances in NCAA Tournament

Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse is moving on, as the Scarlet Knights have defeated the Princeton Tigers in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon by a score of 12-11 down in College Park, Maryland.

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After previously losing by a score of 15-9 earlier in the season, Rutgers got off to a hot start on Friday afternoon by going up 8-4 in the first half while winning 9 of 13 draw controls. The Scarlet Knights would continue that trend in the second half to finish with a total of 16-9 draw controls and four more goals.

On the day, Hilary Elsner led the team with four goals and Caroline Ling has three goals of own, followed by another two from Delainey Sutley, and Payton Tini. Rutgers Kate Theofield also contributed a goal of her own.

Up Next

The Scarlet Knights will remain in College Park, as they will face off against fellow Big Ten foe and the No. 5 seed in Maryland for the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on May 10th. The game will take place at 12:00pm ET on Sunday.