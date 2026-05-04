Rutgers Women's Lacrosse earns NCAA Tournament bid

Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse had a strong 2026 season, finishing 10-8 (4-4) on the year. On Selection Sunday, the Scarlet Knights were officially placed into the field of 29 teams.

Rutgers earned one of the 14 at-large bids and head to College Park, Maryland to face off against Princeton on Friday at 2pm ET. The Scarlet Knights previously lost to Princeton earlier in the year by a score of 15-9 on the road.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

As mentioned before, the Scarlet Knights won 10 games on the season, with notable victories No. 6 Michigan and No. 25 Ohio State.

Rutgers fell in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday against John Hopkins. Prior to that they won five of their last eight matches.

“I have so much Rutgers pride,” HC Melissa Lehman said. “This team is very special. I’ve told them that all year and told them we just had to keep believing in who we are and what we’ve done thus far as a team. They’ve earned that opportunity tonight and I could not be more proud of them.”

This will be the third NCAA Tournament appearance for Rutgers over the past six seasons. The Scarlet Knights also appeared in back-to-back tournaments for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.