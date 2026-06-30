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Rutgers WR KJ Duff named to 2026 Walter Camp All America Team

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Report
Richard O'Leary@On3Richie
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Rutgers Football WR KJ Duff versus Penn State 2025
Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) makes a catch as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Approaching 60 days before the start of the 2026 season, one of Rutgers Football’s top playmakers continues to receive preseason honors.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation named junior wide receiver KJ Duff to its Preseason All-America Second Team, the foundation announced Tuesday.

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Duff is the only Scarlet Knight to receive the Walter Camp preseason honor ahead of the 2026 season.

The junior wideout was already named a member of the Athlon Sports First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team All-America last week and was also named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and All-American Fourth Team per Phil Steele.

The former four-star prospect picked up several honors after his breakout sophomore campaign this past Fall, including Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches, Media, Associated Press, Phil Steele) and Honorable Mention All-American (Phil Steele).

Duff started in all 12 games this past season, where he led the program with 60 receptions for 1,084 and seven touchdowns. Along with that, he also became the first 1,000+ yard receiver for the Scarlet Knights since Leonte Carroo in 2014 and just the seventh Scarlet Knight all-time to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season.


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