Rutgers Wrestling adds Lehigh to 2026-27 schedule

Rutgers Wrestling has a new confirmed opponent for the 2026-27 season. The Scarlet Knights will host Lehigh on Sunday, November 15th, 2026, inside Jersey Mike’s Arena, sources tell The Knight Report. A start time has not yet been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.

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The Lehigh and Rutgers wrestling programs have met a total of 46 times in the past, with the series dating back to 1941. The Mountain Hawks currently hold a 43-3 series lead all-time. The Scarlet Knights have won two of the last four meetings.

The Mountain Hawks, who compete in the EIWA conference, finished the 2025-26 season at 11-7 overall and a perfect 5-0 in conference duals, picking up notable dual meet wins over Arizona State, Cornell, Duke, Princeton, and Virginia along the way.

On the flip side, The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, closed out their 2025-26 campaign at 14-5 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten duals, with standout victories over Minnesota, Michigan State, Purdue a few others.

This is the first game that has been confirmed for the 2026-27 Rutgers Wrestling schedule, but expect plenty of more soon, as TKR has teased an upcoming schedule tidbit on The Round Table here.