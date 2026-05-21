Rutgers Wrestling adds Penn transfer wrestler Kelly Dunnigan

Rutgers Wrestling has made another addition via the Transfer Portal recently, as the Scarlet Knights have now landed a commitment from former Pennsylvania 141-pound / 149-pound wrestler Kelly Dunnigan, sources confirmed to The Knight Report.

Dunnigan just finished up his fifth season with the Quakers before announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

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As a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Dunnigan hails from Waldwick, New Jersey and wrestled for Don Bosco Prep (NJ) in high school for four years and finished with a record of 62-14, while finishing in fourth place in 2019 and and was a finalist in 2020.

Following his high school career, he enrolled at Pennsylvania ahead of the 2021-22 season and finished with a record of 10-6. A year later, Dunningan broke his foot and when he was fully recovered, he went on to tear his ACL causing him to miss the entire season.

He would return for the 2023-24 season, where he posted a 16-4 overall record with wins over Harvard’s Jack Crook (6-3) and App State’s Cody Bond (5-4). Dunnigan would go on to redshirt the 2024-25 season, while wrestling unattached in several events such as the Midlands and Keystone Classic.

This past year was Dunnigan’s best so far, as he posted a record of 16-8 on the year in a backup role fo the Quakers.

Expect Dunnigan to compete for the 141-pound spot on the Rutgers Wrestling roster this upcoming season. For more on what other moves the program has made this offseason, check out the Rutgers Wrestling Transfer Tracker here.