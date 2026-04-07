Rutgers Wrestling Assistant Steve Mytych steps down from staff

Rutgers Wrestling assistant wrestling coach Steve Mytych officially stepped down on Tuesday afternoon, opening up a spot on the Scarlet Knights’ staff. He’s been on the staff since August of 2018.

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my role as an assistant coach at Rutgers,” Mytych said via an Instagram post. “This sport has given me so much, and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work alongside amazing athletes and coaches. What I’ve always loved most about coaching is the opportunity to develop young men—helping them grow, push past their limits, and realize their full potential both on and off the mat.”

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“As the landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, particularly with the rise of NIL and the transfer portal, I’ve found myself reflecting on what matters most to me. My passion has always been rooted in development, growth, and building something deeper than just results or compensation. I believe in the process, in mentorship, and in the long-term impact I can have on student-athletes’ lives.

While this decision wasn’t easy, I’m excited for what’s ahead and for opportunities that align more closely with my values and purpose as a coach. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey—your support and relationships mean everything.”

Mytych graduated from the Drexel in 2010, where he put together a very impressive career. He was a four-time NCAA National Qualifier and became the Dragons’ all-time leader in wins with 137 total from 2005-2010.

Following his career in wrestling, he jumped into the coaching ranks where he was the Head Coach at Keystone College, an assistant at Bloomsburg, and assistant at Binghamton, before arriving at Rutgers as the Director of Operations in 2022 and promoted to full-time assistant coach a year later.

The staff, which includes head coach Scott Goodale, assistant Joe Pollard, and assistant Mikey Labriola, now has an opening. According to sources, there is already a name out there that is expected to fill the open spot on staff. You can check out more on that on The Round Table message board here.