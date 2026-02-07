Rutgers Wrestling earns upset win over No. 6 Minnesota

Rutgers Wrestling earned a major upset on Friday night, as the Scarlet Knights took down No. 6 Minnesota in their first ever dual meet victory over the Golden Gophers.

In the end, Rutgers went on to win 23-15 in front of 3,700+ fans inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights won six bouts in total, two of which came by major decision and another by pin.

Ayden Smith kicked things off with a 7-2 decision at 125-pounds over a top 10 ranked Jore Volk. Rutgers would get a similar result from Andrew Clark at 149-pounds, as he went on to win 4-2. The two major decisions came from at 133-pounds and 174-pounds by Andrew Clark (12-2) and Lenny Pinto (18-9). At 157-pounds, Anthony White earned the upset win over Charlie Milliard in sudden victory. Last, but not least Remy Cotton with arguably the match of the day was able to pun Gavin Nelson in overtime to secure the dual meet victory at 197-pounds.

A full recap is below. Rutgers returns to the mat next Friday out in East Lansing, as they will take on the Michigan State Spartans. The match will start at 6:30pm ET and you can stream it on BTN Plus.

Full results for Rutgers / Minnesota

125: 28/28 Ayden Smith (RU) over 10/8 Jore Volk (MINN) – Dec., 7-2; (RU 3-0)

133: 27/31 Dylan Shawver (RU) over Brandon Morvari (MINN) – MD, 12-2; (RU 7-0)

141: 9/9 Vance VomBaur (MINN) over Mason Gibson (RU) – TF, 18-3 (7:00); (RU 7-5)

149: 29/NR Andrew Clark (RU) over 17/19 Drew Roberts (MINN) – Dec., 5-1; (RU 10-5)

157: 29/32 Anthony White (RU) over 19/15 Charlie Millard (MINN) – SV1, 4-1; (RU 13-5)

165: 11/13 Andrew Sparks (MINN) over 20/25 Andrew Barbosa (RU) – Dec., 2-0; (RU 13-8 )

174: 16/20 Lenny Pinto (RU) over24/22 Ethan Riddle (MINN) – MD, 18-9; (RU 17-8)

184: 4/4 Max McEnelly (MINN) over 21/18 Shane Cartagena-Walsh (RU) – MD, 15-7; (RU 17-12)

197: 16/16 Remy Cotton (RU) over 25/25 Gavin Nelson (MINN) – Fall (8:13); (RU 23-12)

HWT: 10/12 Koy Hopke (MINN) over 19/19 Hunter Catka (RU) – Dec., 4-2; (RU 23-15)